Recovery Centers of America Shares Sober October Advice: Navigating the ‘Bermuda Triangle’

King of Prussia, PA, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recovery Centers of America (RCA), a healthcare network of substance use disorder treatment facilities in the East, Midwest and South, today recognized Sober October by sharing strategies and activities to help those in recovery safely see their way through the fast-approaching holiday season.

The season can be so treacherous it is sometimes referred to as the “Bermuda Triangle” – even though there are more than three holidays involved. Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s are just a few of the holidays during this period. These and other festive occasions can be extremely hard to navigate for those in recovery from addiction and particularly those in recovery who may be experiencing their first sober holiday season with loved ones and family.

"The holidays are a time of joy, celebration and meaningful connections among family and friends," said Brett Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of RCA. "But it can also be a season of temptation. Those who are in recovery should prepare with effective strategies to avoid or overcome potential pitfalls."

For people in recovery, October is a time to reflect and express gratitude to those who have been a part of their journey. It’s also an opportunity to prepare for the challenges ahead by taking inventory of resources and identifying what is working and what is not.

In recognition of Sober October, RCA offers strategies and activities to consider in preparation for the holidays ahead:

Set Clear Goals: Start by setting specific and achievable goals for Sober October and the months ahead. Adopt healthier habits. Having clear objectives will keep you motivated. Recovery is not a linear journey, and the holiday season can be an overwhelming time to navigate without tools and people to lean on. Take it one day at a time, and if needed, one moment at a time.

Create a Support Network: Reach out to supportive friends and family or create new relationships in support groups or fellowships for community and accountability during the holiday season. Throughout the recovery journey, we are constantly reminded that we cannot recover on our own. We need people around us who are going to encourage our recovery and hold us accountable. Use the phone to reach out and call your supports – not just text. You don't have to go through this alone, and having people to talk to during difficult moments can be invaluable.

Stay Active: Engage in physical activities such as hiking, biking or yoga. Exercise not only helps maintain physical health but also boosts feel-good endorphins and reduces cravings.

Prepare for social activities: If you can, avoid functions where alcohol may be served and if you must attend, always have a backup plan. Tell a friend or support group before you go and stay accountable. Always have an excuse prepared if you must leave and know that “no thank you” is an answer.

Volunteer: Giving back to the community can be fulfilling and keep you occupied. Find local volunteer opportunities and make a positive impact on others.

Seek Professional Support: If you're struggling with cravings or emotions, consider seeking support from a therapist or counselor. They can provide guidance and coping strategies. Stay consistent and regular with your therapist or outpatient group.

Celebrate Milestones: Acknowledge your achievements, no matter how small. Celebrate each week of sobriety as you progress through Sober October. Be grateful and congratulate yourself for every day and every moment you stay sober throughout the season.

The key to a successful Sober October and a substance-free holiday season is preparation, support and a positive mindset. Stay committed to your goals, lean on your support network when needed, and focus on the joy and fulfillment that a sober lifestyle can bring.

If you or a loved one are struggling with drug or alcohol addiction and need help, the staff at Recovery Centers of America is available 24/7. Call 1-844-5-RCA-NOW (844-722-2669) for help today. Or for more information, visit RecoveryCentersofAmerica.com.

About Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America is dedicated to helping patients achieve a life of recovery through evidence-based treatment for substance use disorder and co-occurring mental health conditions. RCA has 10 inpatient facilities in Earleville and Waldorf (near Washington D.C.),

Maryland; Danvers and Westminster, Massachusetts; Devon (near Philadelphia), and Monroeville (near Pittsburgh), Pennsylvania; South Amboy and Mays Landing, New Jersey; St. Charles, Illinois (outside of Chicago); Indianapolis, and Greenville in South Carolina. A full spectrum of outpatient treatment is also provided at many of these facilities. Patients can obtain care by calling 1-844-5-RCA-NOW (844-722-2669) with complimentary transportation provided in most cases.