Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Size to Reach USD 34.93 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market size is expected to reach USD 34.93 Billion at a steady CAGR of 5.3% in 2032, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for more sustainable building materials and flexibility of recycling and reuse of waste generated during AAC production. In addition, autoclaved aerated concrete production consumes very less amount of energy as compared to production of other building materials. Furthermore, no toxic pollutants are released into air, water, or land during production as autoclaved aerated concrete is produced from natural raw materials, and also, AAC products are three-fold in volume than the raw materials used, making these products extremely resource-efficient and eco-friendly.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 18.72 Billion CAGR (2021–2028) 5.3% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 34.93 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2021–2028 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion, Volume in Thousand Cubic Meters and CAGR in % from 2021 to 2028 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product type, application, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Israel Key companies profiled Aercon AAC, UAL Industries Ltd., Mannok, H+H International A/S, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., Xella Group, Biltech Building Elements Ltd., CSR Ltd., Eastland Building Materials Co. Ltd., and Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global autoclaved aerated concrete market is moderately fragmented, with a large number of small- and medium-sized companies accounting for a major revenue share in the global market. Major companies have well-established facilities and engage in various research and development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient technologies in the autoclaved aerated concrete market. Some prominent players operating in the autoclaved aerated concrete market are:

Aercon AAC

UAL Industries Ltd.

Mannok

H+H International A/S

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.

Xella Group

Biltech Building Elements Ltd.

CSR Ltd.

Eastland Building Materials Co. Ltd.

Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd.

Strategic Development

In December 2020, Bigbloc Construction Ltd. announced an increase of 25% production capacity of M/s Starbigbloc Building Material Pvt. Ltd., which is a subsidiary of Bigbloc Construction Ltd.

In May 2019, Xella Group signed an agreement with Cementeria Costantinopoli to merge their autoclaved aerated concrete activities in Italy. As per the agreement, Atella's Doc Airconcrete will be merged with Xella Italia.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

By product type, blocks segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. AAC blocks help in reducing construction time by about 20% and the number of wall joints is also drastically reduced. Also, lighter AAC blocks allow for easier installation and quicker construction, along with providing increased utilization as below 5% of the blocks get damaged due to cracks. These blocks have exceptional thermal insulation properties, which is beneficial in reducing the cost associated with HVAC. Furthermore, AAC blocks provide enhanced acoustic insulation, making them an ideal choice for hospitals, schools, hotels, multifamily housing, offices, and other buildings that require soundproofing.

Governments in countries across the globe are emphasizing on development of public infrastructure, which is expected to fuel demand for autoclaved aerated concrete going ahead. Increasing construction of commercial buildings, office spaces, hotels, restaurants, shops, industrial buildings, hospitals, and schools is also expected to support market growth to a significant extent in the near future.

Autoclaved aerated concrete market in Europe accounted for second-largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to stringent legislative regulations for sustainable construction and popularity of certifications such as LEED and BREEAM.

Emergen Research has segmented the global autoclaved aerated concrete market on the basis of product type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Blocks Cladding Panels Beams & Lintels Wall Panels Roof Panels Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Residential Non-Residential

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



