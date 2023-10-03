Southeast Asia Building Management Systems Research Report 2023: Emerging Opportunities in The Digitalization of Buildings, Digital Twins, Sustainability, & Smart and Healthy Buildings

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Southeast Asia Building Management Systems Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Southeast Asian BMS market is on an upswing and will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% from 2022 to 2028.

This research service covers the management and automation layers of BMS architecture while analyzing different segments of commercial and industrial end-user segments. The report is further segmented by country, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and the rest of Southeast Asia. The base year is 2022, and market numbers are forecast until 2028.

The Southeast Asian building management system (BMS) market is growing due to increasing urbanization, industrialization, and the emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability. Industry convergence and the emergence of new technologies have contributed to a sharp increase in the adoption of digital solutions in buildings, thus boosting demand for BMS.

These technologies are causing significant disruptions, influencing how buildings are managed and shifting roles away from traditional skills towards technological expertise and collaborative efforts.

BMS is a reliable, advanced, and effective way to operate and manage modern buildings to ensure occupant safety and comfort. It provides efficient, reliable maintenance and optimization through the use of building automation systems, energy management systems, and other related systems.

Growth Opportunity Universe

The Digitalization of Buildings

Digital Twins

Sustainability in Buildings

Smart and Healthy Buildings

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Building Management System Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Pricing Trends Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Distribution Channel Analysis

Competitive Environment

Market Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Indonesia

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Malaysia

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Singapore

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Forecast Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Thailand

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Forecast Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Rest of Southeast Asia

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Forecast Analysis

