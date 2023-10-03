Global Liquid Dosage Excipients Market Report, 2022-2023 & 2030: Increase in New Drug Approvals in the Oral Liquid Formulation Space will Drive Demand

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Liquid Dosage Excipients Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global study on the liquid dosage excipients assesses growth opportunities in the oral liquid and parenteral excipients market from 2022 to 2030 across major regional markets.

The oral liquid excipients market provides qualitative and quantitative analyses of different segments such as sweetening agents, pH modifiers and buffering agents, wetting/solubilizing agents, and others (e.g., chelating agents, preservatives, and flavors).

The increase in new drug approvals in the oral liquid formulation space to treat various diseases in children and older adults will drive demand over the forecast period. The segments examined under the global parenteral excipients market include solubilizing agents, buffering agents, preservatives, and others (e.g., tonicity adjusters, chelating agents, antioxidants, and bulking agents).

Demand for biologics drugs to treat diseases such as cancer, orphan diseases, and cardiovascular diseases will be the primary growth contributor in the parenteral excipients market during the forecast period.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Need for an Independent Approval Pathway for Novel Excipient Development

mRNA-based Therapeutics

Need for Effective Pediatric Drug Delivery Solutions

Differentiated Capabilities for Injectable Specialty Generics

Key Topics Covered

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Liquid Dosage Excipient Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Market Definitions - Pharmaceutical Excipients

Market Definitions

Market Definitions - Other Key Definitions

Key Competitors

Global Pharmaceutical Market Overview

Global Pharmaceutical Market Trends

Growth Drivers

Growth Drivers Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Value Chain

Growth Metrics

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Type and Region

Competitive Environment

Competitive Ecosystem

Competitive Benchmarking

Market Activities - New Product Launches, M&As, Partnerships, and Expansions, 2020-2023

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Oral Liquid Excipients

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis by Type

Forecast Analysis by Region

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Parenteral Excipients

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis by Type

Forecast Analysis by Region

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z022e5

