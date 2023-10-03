Global Liquid Dosage Excipients Market Report, 2022-2023 & 2030: Increase in New Drug Approvals in the Oral Liquid Formulation Space will Drive Demand

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Liquid Dosage Excipients Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global study on the liquid dosage excipients assesses growth opportunities in the oral liquid and parenteral excipients market from 2022 to 2030 across major regional markets.
The oral liquid excipients market provides qualitative and quantitative analyses of different segments such as sweetening agents, pH modifiers and buffering agents, wetting/solubilizing agents, and others (e.g., chelating agents, preservatives, and flavors).
The increase in new drug approvals in the oral liquid formulation space to treat various diseases in children and older adults will drive demand over the forecast period. The segments examined under the global parenteral excipients market include solubilizing agents, buffering agents, preservatives, and others (e.g., tonicity adjusters, chelating agents, antioxidants, and bulking agents).
Demand for biologics drugs to treat diseases such as cancer, orphan diseases, and cardiovascular diseases will be the primary growth contributor in the parenteral excipients market during the forecast period.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Need for an Independent Approval Pathway for Novel Excipient Development
- mRNA-based Therapeutics
- Need for Effective Pediatric Drug Delivery Solutions
- Differentiated Capabilities for Injectable Specialty Generics
Key Topics Covered
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Liquid Dosage Excipient Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
Market Definitions - Pharmaceutical Excipients
- Market Definitions
- Market Definitions - Other Key Definitions
- Key Competitors
- Global Pharmaceutical Market Overview
- Global Pharmaceutical Market Trends
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Drivers Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Value Chain
- Growth Metrics
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Type and Region
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Ecosystem
- Competitive Benchmarking
- Market Activities - New Product Launches, M&As, Partnerships, and Expansions, 2020-2023
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Oral Liquid Excipients
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Forecast Analysis by Type
- Forecast Analysis by Region
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Parenteral Excipients
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Forecast Analysis by Type
- Forecast Analysis by Region
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z022e5
