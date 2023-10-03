Autologous Cell Therapy Market to Hit USD 33.1 Billion by 2032; Amid Surging Demand From Personalized Treatments - Market.us

New York, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market.us, the Autologous Cell Therapy Market size is expected to be worth around USD 33.1 Billion by 2032 from USD 5.5 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Autologous cell therapy is a type of medical treatment that involves using a person’s cells to repair or replacing damaged tissues or organs. This approach is based on the idea that a person’s cells are less likely to be rejected by their own immune systems than cells from another person. There are different types of autologous cell therapies; one such therapy is stem cell therapy. Stem cells are immature cells that have the potential to develop into different types of cells in the body.

In autologous stem cell therapy, stem cells are harvested from a person’s bone marrow, adipose tissue, or blood & then injected into the affected area for helping promotion of tissue regeneration. Chondrocyte implantation is another type of autologous cell therapy, which involves taking a small sample of a person’s healthy cartilage & using it for growing new cartilage cells in a laboratory. Another type is skin grafting in which a person’s skin cells are used to create a graft that can be used to cover burns or other skin wounds.

Key Takeaways

Based on the source type, in 2022, the the bone marrow segment dominated the autologous cell therapy market as it is being successfully used to treat different diseases.

dominated the autologous cell therapy market as it is being successfully used to treat different diseases. Within the application segment, the cancer segment held the largest market share, in the year 2022.

held the largest market share, in the year 2022. Amongst end-user segment, hospitals & clinics accounted for a major share in 2022.

accounted for a major share in 2022. North America was the region with highest revenue share of 40.6% in the year 2022.

was the region with highest revenue share of in the year 2022. APAC is expected to have the highest CAGR in the forecast period, among all regions, owing to strong research activities and developing healthcare facilities.

Factors affecting the growth of the Autologous Cell Therapy industry

There are several factors that can have an impact on the growth of the autologous cell therapy industry including:

Investment and funding: Investment & funding from government agencies, venture capitalists, and other sources are important for the growth of the autologous cell therapy industry. Adequate funding enables the R&D of new therapies also clinical trials & commercialization efforts.

Investment & funding from government agencies, venture capitalists, and other sources are important for the growth of the autologous cell therapy industry. also clinical trials & commercialization efforts. Advancement in technology:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases: The rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes, has driven demand for autologous cell therapy.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes, has driven demand for autologous cell therapy. Ethical Consideration: Ethical considerations related to the use of human cells & tissues can also impact the growth of the autologous cell therapy industry. Regulations & guidelines on the use of human cells for research and therapy must be carefully considered to maintain ethical standards and public trust.

Top Trends in the Autologous Cell Therapy Market

The market for autologous cell therapy is experiencing several recent trends. For example, the expiration of patents on biologic autologous therapy has led biosimilars to be developed. These biosimilars can reduce the cost of infertility treatment as well as increase patient access to care. Personalized medicine is becoming a more important area of research in fertility treatment. The development of drugs that are tailored to the genetic makeup of a patient could increase fertility treatment's effectiveness and decrease adverse effects. Patients are looking for non-invasive options for infertility treatment. This has led to the development and popularity of herbal medicine and acupuncture, which are rapidly gaining popularity in the market for infertility treatment.

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to be the leading market in global autologous cell therapy with a market share of 40.6% over the forecasted period. This region has become highly competitive since last year due to major players like BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics and Bristol Myers Squibb operating there, plus increasing population burdens, various immunological benefits, and reduced rejection risk have created new growth opportunities for this market.





Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) USD 5.5 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 33.1 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 20.2% North America Revenue Share 40.6% Historic Period 2016 to 2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2032

Market Drivers

Autologous cell therapy is an effective tool in tackling cancer by altering a patient's immune cells to specifically find and destroy cancer cells. CAR-T therapy has been approved for use in certain types of blood cancers, and can also be used to repair & regenerate damaged tissues like cartilage in joints or heart muscle. It has the potential to treat neurological disorders like Parkinson's disease & spinal cord injury by collecting a patient's stem cells & using them in the lab for creating new tissue which can then be transplanted back into the patient. Additionally, it can be used during cosmetic procedures like facelifts for improving skin quality and reducing signs of aging. The increasing number of clinical studies & the expanding use of cell treatments internationally are credited with driving the growth of the COVID-19 market. Additionally, clinical research was launched to address the population of all Swedish citizens who had autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation from January 2020 to March 2021.

Market Restraints

People searching for the most up-to-date alternative remedies for several illnesses have become more interested in stem cell therapy. Every day, new treatments are developed & people around the world are turning away from standard drug regimens & hospital visits in favor of these more cost-effective options. Unfortunately, developing stem cell therapies remain incredibly costly; this presents a significant restraint for expanding the market. Autologous cell therapies require a skilled workforce or manpower to run the therapy. And the absence of a skilled and trained workforce can become a barrier for the growth of this market.

Market Opportunities

Autologous cell therapy like CAR-T is a cancer treatment that works by altering & collecting immune cells from patients. CAR-T has shown promising growth in clinical trials, and some types of blood cancers have already been approved for this approach. Autologous cell therapy can also be used for repairing and regenerating damaged tissue, like cartilage in joints or heart muscles. This involves taking a patient's stem cells and using them to grow new tissue in a laboratory before transplanting it back into the patient. Autologous cell therapies may also be employed in cosmetic procedures like facelifts to improve skin quality while decreasing signs of aging by taking fat cells from the patient to fill in wrinkles and other facial lines.

Report Segmentation of the Autologous Cell Therapy Market

Source Insight

Bone marrow market share was 44.2% in 2022. As one of the primary sources for cell therapy, patients' stem cells are harvested from either bone marrow or blood before treatment and stored for later use; autologous cell therapy with bone marrow offers certain advantages over donor-sourced stem cells.

Application Insight

Autologous cell therapy market share was dominated by cancer with a share of 40.2%, due to autologous cell therapy having emerged as a promising treatment option for cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma, and solid tumors. Autologous cell therapy involves extracting immune cells from patients which are then genetically modified and reinjected back into them to target and destroy cancer cells. This approach has seen remarkable success in clinical trials, leading to the approval of several autologous cell therapies used in cancer treatment.

End-User Insight

Hospitals & clinics' market share was dominant in the end-user segment in 2022, with 42.7% of revenue share due rising cardiovascular diseases, the increasing burden of cancer, and increasing cases of neurodegenerative disorders. The academics & research segment was expected to be the fastest-growing end-user segment in autologous cell therapy with a market share of 28.7% by 2022. CAR T therapy has gained momentum worldwide and further research is being done, using live cells to treat and prevent diseases. Academic projects currently focus on bone marrow, mesenchymal stem cells, hematopoietic stem cells, chondrocytes, and epidermis research.

Key Market Segments

Based on Source

Bone Marrow

Epidermis

Mesenchymal Stem Cells

Hematopoietic Stem Cells

Chondrocytes

Other Sources

Based on Application

Cancer

Neurodegenerative Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Autoimmune Disorders

Orthopedics

Wound Healing

Other Applications

Based on End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Centers

Academics & Research

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The market is composed of local, tier-1, and tier-2 competitors. Due to product differentiation, financial stability, and diversified regional presence, tier-1 and tier-2 companies dominate this space. They invest heavily in R & D as well as take advantage of strategic growth opportunities to secure niche markets.

Listed below are some of the most important Autologous Cell Therapy industry players.

Key Market Players

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics

Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.R.L

Pharmicell Co. Inc

Opexa Therapeutics

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

S. Stem Cell Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Bristol Myers Squibb

Novartis

Autolus therapeutics

Tego Science

Corning Inc.

Bio Elpida

Vericel Corporation

Catalent Inc.

Sartorius AG

Other Key Players

Recent Developments of the Autologous Cell Therapy Market

In November 2022, Tessa Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage cell treatment company developing net-gen treatments for cancerous hematological malignancies and solid tumors, recently announced that three abstracts from their autologous CD30 clinical trials have been accepted for presentation at this year's American Society of Haematology 64th Annual Meeting.

Tessa Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage cell treatment company developing net-gen treatments for cancerous hematological malignancies and solid tumors, recently announced that three abstracts from their autologous CD30 clinical trials have been accepted for presentation at this year's American Society of Haematology 64th Annual Meeting. In April 2022, Aspen Neuroscience Inc. launched the first-ever patient screening study of its kind, working with multiple clinical screening sites in the U.S. The company’s Trial-Ready Cohort Study is a preliminary step to filing an Investigational New Drug application with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for ANPD001 & investigation of iPSC-derived cell replacement therapies for Parkinson’s diseases.

Aspen Neuroscience Inc. launched the first-ever patient screening study of its kind, working with multiple clinical screening sites in the U.S. The company’s Trial-Ready Cohort Study is a preliminary step to filing an Investigational New Drug application with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for ANPD001 & investigation of iPSC-derived cell replacement therapies for Parkinson’s diseases. In April 2022, TreeFrog Therapeutics has launched The Stem Cell SpaceShot Grant, according for USD 100,000 in research funding in the field of stem cell biology & regenerative medicine.

Browse More Related Reports

