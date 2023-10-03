Applied Systems Recognized in the 2023 PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries Awards

Chicago, IL., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today has been awarded PropertyCasualty360’s Insurance Luminaries Class of 2023 in the category of Workplace Culture Innovation. Honorees in this category know how to promote the insurance industry as a great place to build a career and are vested in fostering satisfied employees through diversity and inclusion initiatives, health and wellness programming, Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives, community service and more.

“Today’s top insurance organizations recognize the industry’s history and purpose while embodying contemporary processes and services,” says Elana Ashanti Jefferson, executive editor, NU Property & Casualty. “My colleagues and I are thrilled to be able to recognize pace-setting insurance organizations, programs, practices, teams and individuals as part of the annual NU PropertyCasualty360 Luminaries recognition program.”

This recognition celebrates innovation in the property and casualty insurance industry. The program spotlights top professionals, teams, organizations, programs, practices and products within the sector that strive to modernize and humanize the business. The 2023 honorees were selected by a panel of industry experts based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regards to the nomination category; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the P&C insurance business; and how committed and dedicated the nominee has been to high ethical standards, service and excellence.

“We are honored to be recognized in the 2023 PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries Awards,” said Bridget Penney, chief people officer, Applied Systems. “Applied is a special place where people show up, authentically, to push what’s possible for our customers and one another and earn the title of Indispensable Partner every day.”

