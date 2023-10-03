Frontegg Appoints Enterprise Sales Leader Dane Mustola as Head of Global Sales





MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontegg , the premier customer identity platform, today named Dane Mustola head of global sales, effective immediately. An enterprise sales leader with more than a decade of experience, Mustola will lead Frontegg’s sales team and spearhead the company's GTM strategy across the globe. Mustola and his team are chartered to expand Frontegg and its customer identity management solutions across key vertical markets and geographic regions.



“Dane’s direct experience overseeing sales within the customer identity and access management space at Auth0 coupled with his globally enterprise-wide sales expertise in the tech sector made him the standout candidate for Frontegg. He and his team quickly surpassed their annual revenue targets through only six months of the fiscal year, earning him one of the first coveted spots on the company's President's Club roster,” said Frontegg CEO and co-founder Sagi Rodin. “Additionally, Dane’s experience in building and growing high-performance sales teams all while hitting aggressive revenue targets illustrates a successful track record to Frontegg and our company's commitment to further cement our leadership position in customer identity.”

Mustola joins Frontegg from Esper, where he was vice president of sales and general manager of the Americas region. Before that, he was director of enterprise sales at Okta after previously holding enterprise sales leadership positions at Auth0, which Okta acquired in 2021. Earlier in his career, Mustola held sales positions at Workday, Quantcast and Cook Medical. Throughout his career, Mustola has built a reputation for building high-performing sales teams while hitting and surpassing revenue goals.

“I am delighted to join Frontegg as the company’s new head of global sales. My experience within the CIAM category and enterprise-level sales across global brands will lend nicely to CEO Sagi Rodin’s vision for the company,” said head of sales Dale Mustola. “I look forward to building and expanding relationships with Frontegg’s customers and working with Frontegg’s executive management team to further extend its overall go-to-market strategy.”

Mustola graduated from UC Santa Barbara with a Bachelor of Arts in International/Global Studies and has an MBA from the Cornell Johnson Graduate School of Management. Additionally, he attended the University of California Berkeley, where he studied international business and economics.

About Frontegg

Frontegg empowers modern SaaS companies to elevate customer identity management as a strategic business driver, enhancing both security and user experience. As one of the top-ranked CIAM platforms, recognized by G2 Crowd, Frontegg offers a comprehensive suite of identity management functionalities. From seamless onboarding flows and advanced user entitlements to robust authorization, role management, account security measures, and multi-tenancy support, Frontegg equips SaaS companies with all the essential tools. By implementing Frontegg, businesses can shift their identity management processes left, enabling customers to design and customize their own experiences effortlessly, without the need for additional code or engineering resources. Founded in 2019 by CEO Sagi Rodin and CTO Aviad Mizrachi, Frontegg has secured $70 million in funding from esteemed global venture capital firms. Today, it serves as the trusted identity and user management infrastructure for leading SaaS companies worldwide, spanning from high-growth startups to Fortune 500 enterprises.

