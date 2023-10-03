Global Antimony Market Size to Reach USD 3.88 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antimony market size is projected to reach USD 3.88 Billion in 2032 and register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Easy affordability, rising demand for lead-acid batteries, and increasing usage in electronics products are some other key factors driving market growth.



Manufacture of antimony trioxide is done using stibnite ores (antimony trisulfide) or as a by-product of lead smelting. China, South Africa, Russia are some of the major countries producing a bulk amount of antimony trioxide. The inorganic compounds of antimony trioxide are used as a pigment to create other antimony products; antimony trioxide also plays a major role as a catalyst in the chemicals industry. Antimony trioxide is used as a flocculant in the preparation of titanium dioxide. Glass and ceramic manufactures use antimony trioxide as an improver; it is also used as a remover of degasser (bubbles) and as a fining agent.

The global antimony market is projected to remain in highly competitive. Increasing demand for alimony, technological advancements in industrial applications, and higher diversification in antimony usage in certain products are some key factors expected to open up more lucrative opportunities for major players operating in the market during the forecast period.

Report Details Outcome Market size value in 2020 USD 1.96 Billion CAGR (2021 – 2032) 5.8% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 3.88 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2017–2019 Forecast period 2021–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion, Volume in Kilo Tons, and CAGR from 2020 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Application, Product Type, End-use, and Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; Middle East & Africa. Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Russia, U.K.; Germany; France; Italy, Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Israel; South Africa. Key companies profiled Mandalay Resources Ltd, Belmont Metals Inc., AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, United States Antimony Corporation, Lamber Metals International, Village Main Reef Ltd., Amspec Chemical Corporation, Recylex, Tri-Star Resources, and NYACOL Nano Technologies Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Competitive Landscape

The global antimony market is fragmented, with a number of companies accounting for significant share in global market revenue. Major players operating in the global antimony market are engaged in various research & development activities, product portfolio expansion, product launches, and related strategies. Some major players in the market include:

Mandalay Resources Ltd.

Belmont Metals Inc.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

United States Antimony Corporation

Lambert Metals International

Village Main Reef Ltd.

Amspec Chemical Corporation

Recylex

Tri-Star Resources

NYACOL Nano Technologies

In November 2019, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group acquired the assets of International Specialty Alloys, which is a leading U.S producer of titanium master alloys and other binary alloys for the aerospace market. This acquisition will help in the business expansion of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group.

In July 2020, United States Antimony Corporation announced that launch of private placement to accelerate the development of the Los Juarez Gold and Silver project. The Company had adopted a strategy to use the net proceeds of the offering to accelerate the production of gold and silver from the Los Juarez deposit and for working capital purposes.

Based on product type, the global antimony market is segmented into antimony trioxide, alloys, metal ingot, antimony pentoxide, and others. Antimony trioxide is also known as antimony oxide, and is the most widely produced and used compound of elemental antimony. Antimony trioxide is majorly used as flame retardant in plastics, adhesives, rubber, fiberglass, and paper.

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2018–2028) Lead Acid Batteries Flame Retardants Plastic Additives Glass & Ceramics Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2018–2028) Antimony Trioxide Alloys Metal Ingot Antimony Pentoxide Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2018–2028) Automotive Chemical Electrical Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Russia UK Germany France Italy Spain BENELUX Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



