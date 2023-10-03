CareCloud's medSR Division Successfully Implements MEDITECH Expanse EHR at Doctors Hospital Bahamas, Enhancing Patient Care and Data Resilience

SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology services for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced its medSR division recently completed the successful implementation of MEDITECH Expanse, a comprehensive electronic health record (EHR) system, for Doctors Hospital Health System.



Situated in the heart of the Caribbean, Doctors Hospital stands as the Bahama region's premier privately owned acute care healthcare facility. Focused on preserving the continuity of patient care and safeguarding data integrity, Doctors Hospital made the strategic decision to convert their existing patient and financial data. Given their island location and the looming threat of hurricanes, they sought a robust system that could ensure data resilience even in the face of hardware damage.

Following a meticulous evaluation of various EHR systems and implementation partners, Doctors Hospital selected CareCloud’s medSR to implement MEDITECH Expanse, recognizing its capacity to address their unique needs and requirements. To steer the complexities of the implementation process, Doctors Hospital chose medSR, whose expertise and track record in healthcare information technology (IT) implementation were instrumental in the project's success.

Samantha Lockhart, assistant vice president at Doctors Hospital, remarked, "From the very beginning, medSR's expertise was evident. Their team's depth of knowledge and experience was incredible, and their ability to transparently meet us at our point of need gave us the confidence we had found our partner."

The successful implementation of the new EHR system has ushered in enhancements in patient care, data management, and disaster recovery capabilities for Doctors Hospital. It's a resounding success story, further solidifying Doctors Hospital's commitment to excellence in healthcare.

medSR is a leading provider of healthcare IT consulting and implementation services, boasting three decades of experience in helping healthcare organizations of all sizes successfully implement and optimize their EHR systems. medSR's team of knowledgable professionals possesses an in-depth understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities facing healthcare organizations in today's complex environment.

medSR offers a comprehensive suite of capabilities to empower healthcare organizations to achieve their clinical and financial goals:

EHR Selection and Implementation: Tailored solutions to help healthcare organizations select the right EHR system, guiding them through the entire implementation process.

Tailored solutions to help healthcare organizations select the right EHR system, guiding them through the entire implementation process. EHR Optimization: Streamlining clinical workflows, increasing efficiency, and reducing costs to optimize EHR systems for peak performance.

Streamlining clinical workflows, increasing efficiency, and reducing costs to optimize EHR systems for peak performance. Data Migration and Conversion: Seamless and accurate migration of existing patient and financial data to new EHR systems.

Seamless and accurate migration of existing patient and financial data to new EHR systems. Clinical Workflow Redesign: Enhancing patient care and reducing costs through the redesign of clinical workflows.

Enhancing patient care and reducing costs through the redesign of clinical workflows. Training and Support: Comprehensive training and support services to maximize the benefits of EHR systems.



For more information on how medSR can contribute to the transformation of your healthcare organization, please visit medSR.com.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

