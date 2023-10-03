Bay Atlantic University Grows Internship Opportunities for Graduate Students in Partnership with Virtual Internships

WASHINGTON, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bay Atlantic University (BAU) is launching a strategic partnership with Virtual Internships to provide students with direct access to global internship opportunities. This exciting collaboration aims to broaden the range of opportunities accessible to BAU students, providing them with invaluable real-world experience and bolstering their career prospects.



“This collaboration underscores BAU's commitment to equipping students with practical work experiences to complement their academic pursuits,” said Dr. Sinem Vatanartiran, President of Bay Atlantic University.

Bay Atlantic University is dedicated to incorporating more work experience into the curriculum for all students. This Spring, Virtual Internships will work with a select group of the university’s graduate students to help place them into internships in the area of their choice. In future years, this program is planned to expand to more students, including undergraduates.

"Ensuring our students thrive in their internships is crucial,” said Michelle Landa, Chief Academic Officer at Bay Atlantic University. “Through our partnership with Virtual Internships, we're integrating structured work training and regular check-ins, ensuring both students and host companies get the most out of the experience.”

Virtual Internships has a global network of 13,000+ host companies in 80+ countries spanning a variety of industries. This extensive reach guarantees placement for students regardless of their location or background in their field of interest. Additionally, Virtual Internships provides wrap-around support to ensure students are successful including career coaching, weekly check-ins, and training for employers on how to structure their internship projects to maximize student outcomes.

“Internships are widely considered as a critical pathway into a professional career, and yet only 30% of college students in the US do them,” said Daniel Nivern, CEO and Co-Founder of Virtual Internships. “We look forward to supporting Bay Atlantic University’s progressive vision to make internships an integral component of the higher education experience.”

By partnering with Virtual Internships, BAU is able to guarantee placement for students in remote internships with companies from all over the world. These internships vary in length and often have flexible work schedules, enabling students to complete work on their own time. 1 in 4 interns placed by Virtual Internships are offered further opportunities by their host companies, and 81% agree they are more confident obtaining a future full-time job upon completion.

BAU master’s students who are interested in learning more about how to secure a spot in the university’s placement program with Virtual Internships can reach out to their faculty advisor.

For more information about how Virtual Internships partners with universities to expand access to internship opportunities, visit www.virtualinternships.com/universities .

About Virtual Internships

Virtual Internships is the leading internship platform that guarantees internship placements for students worldwide. Through partnerships with universities, governments, and non-profit organizations, Virtual Internships removes the traditional barriers to internships so that students can access relevant career opportunities regardless of their location or background. Virtual Internships has a network of 13,000+ host companies in 18 career fields ensuring every student gains the skills and experience to enter the workforce with confidence.

About Bay Atlantic University

Located steps from the White House, Bay Atlantic University (BAU) is a private, not-for-profit higher education institution offering bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Business Administration, Information Technology, and Political Science and International Relations. As a New Generation University, BAU brings a focused approach to higher education in the greater Washington, D.C. region, helping students obtain the skills and knowledge necessary to cultivate critical thinking and creativity and ultimately advance their professional careers. BAU boasts one of the largest MBA programs in the region. Bay Atlantic University is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education.

Media Contacts

Virtual Internships

Grace Homer

press@virtualinternships.com