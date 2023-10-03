Object Management Group Announces Transform! @ InfoComm 2024 Program Committee

BOSTON, MA, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOSTON, MA – OCTOBER 3, 2023 – Object Management Group ®️ (OMG®️) announced the program committee for the new digital transformation event Transform! @InfoComm 2024. The program committee comprises a diverse set of industry leaders with deep digital transformation knowledge and experience, and varied backgrounds and representation from industry, government, and academia. The event will feature a technical program, exhibits, and networking opportunities focused on digital transformation from June 12-14, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Many senior technology and engineering professionals are leading digital transformation efforts across many industries,” said Ron Zahavi, Conference Program Director, CEO, and Founder of Auron Technologies, LLC. “Our Transform! @InfoComm 2024 program committee is developing an event that guides professionals through the journey of digital transformation from concept to operations with real-life case studies, cross-collaborative models, and demonstration solution show cases, tailored to all maturity levels.”

The Transform! @InfoComm 2024 program committee members include:

Prith Banerjee, Chief Technology Officer, Ansys

Salla Eckhardt, Sr. Vice President Commercial, OAC Services

Angel Hanson, Chief Event Officer, Angel Events

Bill Hoffman, Chairman and CEO, OMG

Kathleen D. Kennedy, Sr. Director MIT Horizon, Executive Director, MIT Center for Collective Intelligence

Edy Liongosari, Chief Research Scientist, Accenture

Jim Morrish, Founding Partner, Transforma Insights

Oriette Nayel, Principal Project Executive and Consultant

Christine Perey, Spime Wrangler, PEREY Research & Consulting

Tim Scannell, Vice President, Strategic Content, IDC

Said Tabet, Distinguished Engineer, Dell Technologies

Rob Tiffany, Chief Product Officer, Red Bison

Pieter Van Schalkwyk, CEO, XMPro

Shyam Varan Nath, Specialist Leader, AI and Analytics, Deloitte

Bassam Zarkout, Executive Vice President, IGnPower

Ron Zahavi, Conference Program Director, CEO and Founder Auron Technologies, LLC

At Transform! @InfoComm 2024, exhibitors will deliver hands-on experiences through an Innovation Hub and solutions showcases, where they will highlight new technology trends, breakthroughs, products, and services. Attendees will discover new opportunities for economic growth and efficiency, exploring innovation across diverse industries, from business and government to academia, and multiple topics, including cybersecurity, generative AI, augmented reality, digital twins, responsible computing, IoT and edge, business architecture modeling, and more.

The InfoComm 2024 team is taking inquiries for exhibit and sponsorship opportunities for Transform! @InfoComm 2024.

About Transform! @InfoComm 2024

About InfoComm

InfoComm is the largest technology exhibition and conference in North America focused on the pro AV industry. The exhibition is produced by the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association (AVIXA), and currently ranks as the 28th largest trade show in the United States by Trade Show Executive. In addition, AVIXA and its partners produce a global portfolio of trade shows and conferences, including InfoComm China, Beijing; InfoComm India; InfoComm Asia; Integrate; and Integrated Systems Europe.

About OMG

When tech organizations, governments, and academia must solve discrete pieces of a technology puzzle or discuss matters of common interest, they often seek to join or form a consortium. Since 1989, Object Management Group®️ (OMG®️) has created and nurtured a productive community with common technology interests and problems to resolve. OMG communities include Augmented Reality Enterprise Alliance (AREA), BPM+ Health, Consortium for Information and Software Quality™ (CISQ™), Digital Twin Consortium®️ (DTC), Industry IoT Consortium® (IIC™), OMG Standards Development Organization (SDO®), and Responsible Computing (RC™). OMG is global, not-for-profit, and vendor neutral. Visit OMG.

