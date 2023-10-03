Network Security Firewall Market to Hit USD 29.5 Billion by 2030 as a Result of Increasing Cyber Threat Landscape and Growing Remote Workforce Trends | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Network Security Firewall Market , as per the SNS Insider report, achieved a valuation of USD 5.6 billion in 2022, and it is anticipated to reach USD 29.5 billion by 2030, demonstrating a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.”

Market Overview

A network security firewall is a critical component of an organization's cybersecurity infrastructure designed to protect its computer networks from unauthorized access, cyberattacks, and other security threats. Essentially, it acts as a barrier between a trusted internal network and untrusted external networks, such as the internet, with the primary goal of allowing legitimate network traffic while blocking or filtering out malicious or unauthorized traffic. Many modern network security firewalls include intrusion detection and prevention capabilities. These systems can identify and block suspicious or malicious activities in real-time, helping to protect against known and emerging threats.

Market Analysis

The network security firewall market is continuously evolving and expanding due to several key growth drivers that are shaping the industry landscape. The ongoing digital transformation across industries is creating a need for robust network security. Organizations are adopting cloud computing, IoT, and mobile technologies, which expand the attack surface. Network security firewalls play a crucial role in safeguarding digital assets and data in this rapidly evolving landscape. Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are imposing stricter data protection regulations. Compliance with these regulations, such as GDPR and CCPA, necessitates robust network security measures, including firewalls, to protect sensitive customer data and avoid substantial fines and penalties. Many businesses are migrating their IT infrastructure to the cloud. Cloud security is a top priority, and firewalls designed for cloud environments are in high demand. These firewalls provide security for data and applications hosted in public, private, or hybrid cloud environments.

Major Players Listed in this Report are:

The key players in the Network Security Firewall Market are Cisco Systems Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., Check Point Solution Technologies Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., Cato Networks Ltd., Palo Alto Networks., Fortinet, Inc., Force Point LLC, Sophos Ltd., Zscaler, Inc., Watch Guard Technologies, Inc., Sonic Wall, and other players.

Network Security Firewall Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 5.6 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 29.5 Billion CAGR CAGR of 23.1 % From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Key Takeaway from Network Security Firewall Market Study

Large enterprises dominate the network security firewall market due to their unique requirements stemming from complex infrastructures, stringent compliance mandates, the ever-evolving threat landscape, scalability needs, and the necessity for centralized management. Their sustained investment in cutting-edge firewall technologies ensures their continued dominance in this critical segment of the cybersecurity market.

The BFSI segment's dominance in the market is underpinned by its unique and stringent security requirements, including regulatory compliance, data protection, the evolving threat landscape, complex network ecosystems, and the adoption of the zero-trust security paradigm. These factors collectively drive the demand for advanced firewall solutions tailored to the specific needs of the BFSI industry, making it a dominant force in the network security arena.

Recent Developments

Check Point , a renowned leader in the realm of cybersecurity, has once again pushed the boundaries of network security with its groundbreaking launch of Quantum Lightspeed Firewalls. Quantum Lightspeed Firewalls come equipped with an intuitive management interface, designed to empower security professionals and IT administrators.

, a renowned leader in the realm of cybersecurity, has once again pushed the boundaries of network security with its groundbreaking launch of Quantum Lightspeed Firewalls. Quantum Lightspeed Firewalls come equipped with an intuitive management interface, designed to empower security professionals and IT administrators. Firewalla, a leading name in home network security solutions, has taken a significant step forward in simplifying the management of multiple firewalls with the launch of its web-based security portal. This innovative platform offers users a streamlined and user-friendly way to oversee and control their Firewalla devices, enhancing their cybersecurity posture with ease.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The network security firewall market is currently experiencing a dynamic landscape shaped by a combination of drivers, restraints, challenges, and threats. On the driver's side, the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks are propelling the demand for robust network security solutions. With the proliferation of connected devices and the growth of remote workforces, organizations are actively seeking advanced firewall technologies to safeguard their digital assets. Furthermore, stringent data protection regulations and compliance requirements are pushing companies to invest in robust firewall solutions, especially in industries like healthcare and finance. On the flip side, restraints include the complexity of managing and configuring firewall rules, which can lead to operational challenges for organizations. Additionally, the emergence of novel attack vectors, such as zero-day vulnerabilities and advanced persistent threats, poses significant challenges for firewall vendors. Moreover, the ever-evolving nature of cyber threats and the shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals add to the industry's challenges. Threats in the market primarily revolve around the potential for breaches due to misconfigurations or zero-day exploits, as well as the risk of advanced malware infiltrating networks undetected. In this dynamic environment, companies must adapt by investing in next-generation firewall technologies, enhancing employee training, and staying vigilant to emerging threats to effectively navigate the evolving network security landscape.

Network Security Firewall Market Key Segmentation:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Solutions

Signalling Firewall

SMS Firewall

By Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud

Virtualization

By Type

Packet Filtering

Stateful Packet Inspection

Next-generation Firewall

Unified Threat Management

Key Regional Developments

North America, particularly the United States, has stringent regulations related to data protection and cybersecurity. This drives the demand for advanced firewall solutions to ensure compliance with these regulations, such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). The European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has a significant impact on network security practices. Organizations need robust firewalls to protect sensitive customer data, leading to increased demand in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid digitization across industries, creating a need for strong network security measures. This has led to increased investments in firewall solutions to protect against cyberattacks.

Impact of Recession on Network Security Firewall Market Growth

While a recession presents challenges to the market due to budget constraints and economic uncertainty, it also offers opportunities for vendors who can adapt to changing customer priorities. The increased threat landscape, a shift toward cost-effective solutions, and the need for compliance and remote work security are factors that can drive demand and innovation in the network security firewall market during these challenging economic times. Companies that can demonstrate the value and efficiency of their firewall solutions will be better positioned to thrive in this evolving landscape.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Network Security Firewall Market Segmentation, by Component

9. Network Security Firewall Market Segmentation, by Solutions

10. Network Security Firewall Market Segmentation, by Deployment Model

11. Network Security Firewall Market Segmentation, by Type

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company profile

14. Competitive Landscape

15. USE Cases and Best Practices

16. Conclusion

