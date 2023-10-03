North American Class 4-8 Autonomous Retrofitment Aftermarket Report 2023 Featuring Perrone Robotics, Kodiak Robotics, Aurora, Gatik AI, AutonomouStuff, Waymo, & Mobileye

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2023 Category Management - Class 4-8 North American Autonomous Retrofitment Aftermarket" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This research on the class 4-8 autonomous retrofitment aftermarket in North America forecasts market size from 2025 to 2032.

Forecasts are derived from usage patterns, regulations, replacement rate, new truck sales, and vehicles in operation. The study breaks down the autonomous retrofitment aftermarket by projected installations, revenue, and price. The competitive environment also is examined, with top competitors profiled.



The North American class 4-8 autonomous market is emerging with development ongoing for regulations, usage, and safety and performance standards. Industry participants today are involved in daily on-road tests of their autonomous solutions with notable pilot projects on dedicated short-haul business-to-business routes and dedicated on-highway interstate routes.

Original equipment manufacturers are focusing on first-fitment autonomous solutions built from the ground up while keeping an eye on the potential for retrofitment. Autonomous retrofitment is expected to be utilized in geo-fenced applications in the early growth stages of this market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Class 4-8 Autonomous Retrofit Aftermarket

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Vehicle Segmentation and Definitions

Automation Levels

3 Demand Analysis

VIO Forecast by Class

Autonomous Vehicle Regulations

Autonomous Vehicle Outlook

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Key Challenges to the Autonomous Retrofit Aftermarket

Autonomous Retrofit Business Model

Autonomous Retrofit Application Market Potential

Short-Haul and Long-Haul Routes

Autonomous Aftermarket Service Cost Analysis

Impact of Autonomous Retrofitting on Aftermarket Stakeholders

Selected Current Autonomous Partnerships

Tier I Supplier Autonomous Strategies

Autonomous Outlook for Fleets

4 Class 4-8 Autonomous Retrofit Aftermarket Forecast

Growth Metrics

Forecast Assumptions

L3+ Autonomous VIO Scenario Forecast

L3+ VIO Scenario Forecast Explanation

Autonomous Retrofit Forecast

Autonomous Retrofit Price Forecast

Autonomous Retrofit Revenue Forecast

5 Supplier Profiles

Perrone Robotics

Kodiak Robotics

Aurora

Gatik AI

AutonomouStuff

Waymo

Mobileye

6 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Installation and After-Sales Service

Growth Opportunity 2 - Subscriptions

Growth Opportunity 3 - Insurance

7 The Last Word

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

