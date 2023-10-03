TCN Worldwide Expands Commercial Real Estate Coverage in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex by Welcoming New Member Firm Vision Commercial

Dallas, TX, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H. Ross Ford III, president & CEO of TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services is thrilled to announce the addition of Vision Commercial Real Estate as its newest member firm serving the DFW commercial real estate market. Founded in 2011, Vision Commercial is one of the leading full-service real estate firms in Texas and offers a wide array of commercial real estate brokerage and property management services across four offices throughout North Texas. TCN Worldwide is an alliance of independent commercial real estate firms, providing complete integrated real estate solutions locally and internationally in 200+ markets, across 70+ offices.

"We are delighted to welcome Vision Commercial Real Estate to our growing TCN Worldwide network," says Ross Ford, President & CEO of TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services. "Their proven track record of excellence and dedication aligns seamlessly with TCN's core values. Together, we are poised to provide even greater value to clients in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and beyond, delivering results that reflect our collective expertise and unwavering commitment to service."

Vision Commercial is renowned for its client-centric approach, emphasis on ethics, and unwavering dedication to achieving optimal results. The firm's expertise encompasses a wide range of commercial real estate services, making it a valuable asset to clients seeking comprehensive commercial real estate solutions.

“We are proud to be selected as a member of TCN Worldwide. We see great opportunity in this partnership with TCN and are proud to join the many outstanding independent brokerage firms that make up this organization," stated Trenton Price, President and Principal Broker of Vision Commercial Real Estate.

Vision Commercial was established in 2011 by Roger Smeltzer after several years as a Partner/Broker at Strategic Commercial. The firm specializes in Retail, Industrial and Office projects in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Vision Commercial offers a diverse spectrum of real estate brokerage services such as leasing, disposition, acquisition and tenant/landlord representation for retail, office, industrial, multi-family, investment properties, hotel, vacant projects/developments, and aviation. With a team of seasoned professionals and a proven track record, Vision Commercial Real Estate is committed to providing top-notch brokerage, property management, and advisory services to clients throughout North Texas. To learn more, visit www.visioncommercial.com.

TCN Worldwide, a consortium of independent commercial real estate firms, provides complete integrated real estate solutions locally and internationally. Established in 1989, TCN Worldwide stands as a prominent figure in the commercial real estate industry, ranking among its largest service providers. As an alliance of premier independent brokerage firms serving more than 200 primary and secondary markets worldwide, TCN Worldwide provides comprehensive integrated solutions across North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia.

With an expansive array of real estate services and an unwavering commitment to exceeding client expectations, TCN Worldwide member firms represent approximately $47.3 billion in transactions annually across 70+ offices and more than 1,500 commercial real estate professionals.



