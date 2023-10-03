India Data Center Colocation Services Market, 2022-2023 & 2027: Raised Floor Space/Industry Vertical Demand Split, Competitive landscape, Key Participants, and Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Data Center Colocation Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analytics covers the Indian data center colocation services market, covering market trends, strategic imperatives, and recent developments.

In addition, it discusses market drivers and restraints, market size and revenue forecast (2022 to 2027), compound annual growth rate, market share (by raised floor space and industry vertical demand split), competitive landscape, key participants, and growth opportunities.

India dominates the South Asian data center colocation services market, contributing about 90%. It will continue to dominate the region for a few years because of high demand from the hyperscale cloud segment, OTT participants, and content providers.

The demand for hyperscale data center capacity has been growing because of enterprises moving their IT infrastructure to the public cloud, high consumer demand for app-based/OTT services running on the cloud, and the rapid increase in Internet data consumption.

Hyperscale demand will drive most of the data center colocation growth in the coming years. In addition, enterprise-/retail demand from BFSI and IT verticals will contribute to the data center colocation market growth.

Companies prefer to shift away from establishing captive centers and move toward colocation data centers to reduce capital expenditure, achieve higher operational efficiencies, and leverage state-of-the-art infrastructure. Further, the pandemic strengthened the move of enterprises away from captive data centers and toward colocation facilities to ensure business continuity.

Competitive intensity in India is gaining momentum with new domestic firms such as Yotta Infrastructure and Adani Group and global companies such as Equinix and Colt emphasizing service differentiation. Increasing complexity in data center operations and the high cost of both real estate and power are the two major restraints for current colocation service providers and a barrier to new entrants.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Hyperscale Colocation Facilities

Growth Opportunity 2: Retail Colocation Facilities

Growth Opportunity 3: Edge Data Centers

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Adani Group

Colt

CtrlS

Equinix

NTT Netmagic

Nxtradata

Sify Technologies

ST Telemedia India

Yotta Infrastructure

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Data Center Colocation Services

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Indian Data Center Colocation Services Market Ecosystem

Growth Metrics

3 Growth Drivers and Restraints

Growth Drivers

Growth Drivers Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraints Analysis

4 Revenue Forecast

South Asian Data Center Colocation Services Market

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

5 Market Trends

6 Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape and Supply-side Analysis

7 Location Analysis

8 Recent Developments and Highlights

