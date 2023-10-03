Demand for Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Market is Surging with its Growing Requirement in Emergency Situations Worldwide | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A survey report estimated that the digital mobile X-ray devices market would be worth US$ 3,610.8 million by the end of 2022. In 2023, global sales are anticipated to generate a total revenue of nearly US$ 3,873.7 million. According to additional forecasts, the market may expand at 6.5% annually from 2023 to 2033. The market value for portable X-ray equipment could reach US$ 7,272.7 million by the end of the forecast period 2033 if it maintains its optimistic growth rate.



The worldwide adoption of digital mobile X-ray equipment is seeing a significant boom driven by technical improvements and an increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses. A well-informed patient base seeking early diagnostics not only boosts the industry but may also considerably improve patient outcomes globally.

During the pandemic years, higher demand for handheld digital X-ray machines benefited the market players immensely. Growing awareness regarding the numerous benefits of digital mobile X-rays versus traditional X-ray machines has created higher opportunities for the market players.

“The primary companies are producing high-end mobile radiography workflow and devices, which have grown in popularity in the last few years. Also incorporating artificial intelligence (Al) into handheld X-ray for industrial use has shown outstanding accuracy and sensitivity in the identification of imaging abnormalities.” Opines Sabyasachi Ghosh, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways :

The United States is the leading market in sales of digital mobile X-ray devices, accounting for almost 27.9% of the global revenue. North America, including Canada, was figured out to be the leading region with 31.1% global market share in 2022.

Germany dominated the European market, accounting for nearly 7.1% of total global sales in 2022.

In Asia, China is the leading Digital X-ray device manufacturer market, poised to grow at 8.1% CAGR through 2033.

The computed radiography (CR) technology segment led the market for digital mobile x-ray systems, accounting for 52.6% of global revenue share in 2022.

Currently, the mobile devices segment leads the global market, accounting for nearly 91.1% of the total sales achieved in 2022.

Most sales of X-ray devices were for installation in hospitals and medical institutes, accounting for almost 68.7% of total revenue in the year 2022.





Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Market Size:

Attribute Details Estimated Market Value 2023 US$ 3,873.7 million Projected Market Value 2033 US$ 7,272.7 million CAGR 2023 to 2033 6.5% Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Market Analysis US$ million or billion for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA) Key Countries Covered The United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, France, BENELUX, Nordic Countries, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Turkey, GCC Countries, and South Africa Key Market Segments Covered By Product, By Technology, By Application, By End User, and By Region Key Companies Profiled Canon Inc.

Carestream Health

General Electric

Siemens Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

FUJIFILM Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Ziehm Imaging GmbH

MinXray, Inc.





Competitive Landscape:

According to the digital X-ray devices market competition analysis report, the overall market is almost consolidated and fairly competitive. Product development and technical improvements by leading X-ray equipment suppliers are prominent market strategies.

Recent Developments in the Digital Mobile X-Ray Devices Industry

The Agfa HealthCare Company announced its new SmartXR for X-ray Artificial Intelligence (AI) in December 2020. The company aims to boost its digital radiography device portfolio to help with radiography in field hospitals.

Canon Medical System Incorporated started offering the OMNERA 500A Digital Radiography system in the United States in December 2020. This novel system with an enhanced intelligent auto-positioning capability aims to optimize healthcare institutions' workflow.

Samsung Company announced the GM85 Fit in April 2022, a new configuration of the premium digital radiography instrument AccE GM85. It has a user-centric design that assists in efficient and successful patient care, which obtained approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration.

Digital Mobile X-Ray Devices Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Mobile Devices

Handheld Devices

By Technology:

Computed Radiography

Direct Radiography

By Application:

Orthopedic Imaging

Chest Imaging

Dental Imaging

Other Applications

By End User:

Hospitals

Radiology Centers

Outpatient Clinics

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)





Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

