Compound Feed Market is estimated to be US$ 716.12 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period- By PMI

Covina, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compound feed, also known as animal feed or mixed feed, is a nutritional mixture formulated to provide a balanced diet for livestock and poultry. It typically includes a combination of various ingredients, such as grains, cereals, protein sources (like soybean meal or fishmeal), vitamins, minerals, and sometimes additives like antibiotics or growth promoters.

In order to support the production of livestock and poultry, there will be an increasing need for animal protein due to the expected growth in global population. The aquaculture industry, which relies heavily on compound feed, is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for seafood. This is expected to boost the compound feed market .

Key Highlights:

In October 2022, Evonik launched updated Biolys product for animal feeds. Compared to the previous version's 60% L-lysine content, the new Biolys formulation has 62.4 percent L-lysine. The product also includes valuable ingredients that come from the fermentation process, such as extra nutrients and energy that are advantageous to swine or poultry as well as other livestock.

Key Market Insights:

Growing demand for animal protein: The global population is growing and becoming more affluent, leading to an increase in the demand for animal protein. Compound feed is essential for the production of meat, poultry, eggs, and dairy products. Rising industrialization in livestock production: Industrial livestock production techniques require large quantities of compound feed. This trend is expected to continue to drive growth in the compound feed market. Increasing awareness of the benefits of compound feed: Farmers are becoming more aware of the benefits of compound feed, such as its improved nutritional value, efficiency, and ease of use. This is leading to a shift away from traditional feed towards compound feed. Expansion of the organized retail sector: The expansion of the organized retail sector is providing new channels for the distribution of compound feed. This is making compound feed more accessible to farmers and helping to drive growth in the market.

Other key market insights include:

The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for compound feed, followed by Europe and North America.

The swine segment is the largest segment in the compound feed market, followed by the poultry and cattle segments.

The pelleted form of compound feed is the most popular form, followed by the meal form.

Opportunities:

Expanding into emerging markets: The demand for compound feed is growing rapidly in emerging markets such as Asia and Africa. Businesses that can expand into these markets are well-positioned to capitalize on this growth.

Developing new products and services: The compound feed market is constantly evolving, and there is a growing demand for new and innovative products and services. Businesses that can develop new products and services that meet the needs of the market are well-positioned for growth.

Focusing on sustainability: Sustainability is becoming increasingly important to the compound feed industry. Businesses that can develop and produce sustainable compound feed products are well-positioned to attract and retain customers.

Providing value-added services: In addition to selling compound feed, businesses can also provide value-added services such as nutritional consulting and farm management assistance. Businesses that can provide these services can differentiate themselves from the competition and build stronger relationships with their customers.

Analyst View:

Urbanization often leads to changes in dietary habits, with an increased consumption of meat and dairy products. This trend drives the need for larger and more efficient animal farming operations, increasing the demand for compound feed. Evolving regulations related to feed safety, antibiotic use, and environmental standards may influence the composition and production methods of compound feed.

Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/391

Conclusion:

The compound feed market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the factors mentioned above. The market is also expected to benefit from the increasing focus on sustainability in the agricultural sector. Compound feed manufacturers are developing new products that are more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

