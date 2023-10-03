Global Satellite Interoperability Industry Research Report 2023: Burgeoning Opportunities with Satellite and Telecom Industry Convergence, Equitable Space Access, & Edge Computing

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Satellite Interoperability Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research service explores the satellite interoperability domain, analyzing its potential to redefine satellite communication paradigms.

This market research report delves into the critical aspects of satellite interoperability, exploring emerging areas such as edge computing, cloud-based virtualization, and ground-segment-as-a-service (GSaaS). It sheds light on key technologies like wideband Ka-band receivers, cognitive networks, flexible modem interfaces, and software-defined modems, illustrating their transformative potential in reshaping the satellite industry.

As the satellite landscape evolves, the demand for seamless data exchange between satellite systems continues to grow. Traditional proprietary systems are being challenged, leading to a focus on adaptable interfaces. Additionally, the roles of edge computing, cloud-based virtualization, and GSaaS are expected to drive significant shifts in business models within the industry.

This report delves into the strategic imperatives and technological determinants crucial for satellite interoperability, including the Digital Intermediate Frequency Interoperability (DIFI) Consortium, radio frequency (RF), optical inter-satellite links (OISL), and regulatory dynamics.

It addresses challenges and innovations, examining how technology applications foster interoperability and identify constraints, limitations, and specifications. Stakeholders can utilize this report's detailed roadmap to recognize benchmarks, operational hurdles, and collaborative opportunities in positioning themselves at the forefront of the evolving space ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Satellite Interoperability

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Satellite and Telecom Industry Convergence

Growth Opportunity 2: Equitable Space Access

Growth Opportunity 3: Edge Computing

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Metrics

Satellite Interoperability - Inter-satellite and Multi-satellite Links

Satellite Interoperability - Consultative Committee for Space Data Systems (CCSDS) Architecture

Existing Satellite Constellations with Inter-satellite Links

Satellite Interoperability - Terrestrial Downlink

Existing GNSS Satellite Constellations Signal Characteristics

Satellite Interoperability - DIFI Consortium

Satellite Interoperability - DIFI Consortium Members

Satellite Interoperability - Link 22 and M-Code

Technology Applications to Support Interoperability

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraints Analysis

Appendices

Introduction to Satellite Communication

Satellite Communication Architecture

Frequency Band Classification

Satellite Communication Waveforms and Modulation

Satellite Communication Multiplexers and Multiple Access Techniques

Satellite Communication Protocols

