Global Plastics in Consumer Goods & Household Applications Research Report 2023: Product Developments in Plastics Made with More Recycled Content Support Sustainability Trends

This study presents an assessment of the global market for plastics in consumer goods and household products. Analysis covers the demand for plastics in consumer goods by end-use application, including housewares, furniture, footwear, and toys and sports equipment; and by plastic type, including commodity plastics, engineering plastics, thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs), polyurethanes (PU), silicones, and styrene-butadiene latex.



Th publisher assesses the current size of plastics in the consumer goods and household applications market by factors such as end-use sector growth; substitution potential and customer preference; and political, regulatory, environmental, and raw material trends. These factors are classified under drivers and restraints and inform the forecast analysis. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the market leader due to its dominant share in global consumer goods output.



Rapid urbanization, increasing discretionary spending, and the eCommerce boom are the main drivers of demand for consumer goods. In addition, an ever-increasing focus on ensuring sustainability across the value chain is likely to cause a dynamic change for the industry, especially in the raw materials and customer preferences areas. In particular, stringent regulations and policies coupled with increasing responsibility to protect the environment have prompted industry participants to channel efforts toward adopting greener alternatives to plastic.

Increasing preference to adopt eco-friendly alternatives, including bio-based offerings composed of recyclates, will play a crucial role in plastic product and application development activities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Plastics for Consumer Goods and Household Applications Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Geographic Scope

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Noteworthy Standards and Regulations

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Plastic Material

Volume Forecast by Plastic Material

Revenue Forecast by End Industry

Volume Forecast by End Industry

Forecast Analysis by Plastic Material and by End Industry

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Sustainability Trends

Market Trends - Overview

3. Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

List of Market Participants

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Product Matrix

Value Chain

Value Chain Analysis

Developments and M&A Activities

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Housewares

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Plastic Material

Volume Forecast by Plastic Material

Forecast Analysis by Plastic Material

Analysis by Region

SABIC - Case Study

Biffa Polymers - Case Study

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Furniture

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Plastic Material

Volume Forecast by Plastic Material

Forecast Analysis by Plastic Material

Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis - SB Latex

Analysis by Region

Neste - Case Study

Covestro AG - Case Study

Plastic Waste Recycling to Furniture

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Toys & Sports Equipment

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Plastic Material

Volume Forecast by Plastic Material

Forecast Analysis by Plastic Material

Analysis by Region

SABIC - Case Study

LG Chem Ltd. - Case Study

Toys and Sports Equipment Recycling Initiatives

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Footwear

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Plastic Material

Volume Forecast by Plastic Material

Forecast Analysis by Plastic Material

Analysis by Region

Covestro AG - Case Study

The Dow Chemical Company - Case Study

Braskem - Case Study

Lubrizol - Case Study

Footwear Recycling Initiatives

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Promote Material Innovation

Growth Opportunity 2: Bioplastics to Boost Demand for Sustainable Consumer Goods

Growth Opportunity 3: Collaboration and Acquisition across the Value Chain

Growth Opportunity 4: Technologies to Improve Productivity and Quality

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Biffa Polymers

Braskem

Covestro AG

LG Chem Ltd.

Lubrizo

Neste

SABIC

The Dow Chemical Company

