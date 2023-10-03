Electric Hair Brush Market Size to be Worth $1,110.46 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our latest study on “Electric Hair Brush Market Size Report, Forecast to 2030 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type, Category, Distribution Channel, and Geography,” the electric hair brush market is expected to grow from $ 714.06 million in 2022 to $ 1,110.46 million by 2030; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030.





Koninklijke Philips NV, Revlon Inc, Vega Industries Pvt Ltd, Drybar Products LLC, Conair LLC, Dafni Hair Products Ltd, L’ange Hair Inc, Apalus Inc, Rocket Commercial LLC, and Tre Milano LLC are among the major players operating in the electric hair brush market. Companies in this market focus on strategies such as investments in research and development activities and new product launches. In July 2022, Philips India unveiled its premium range of hair styling tools in India. As the company expands its female grooming portfolio, it launched a product range with breakthrough features redefining care and hair protection in the styling space. The products launched are Philips UV Protect Hair Straightener 7000 series, 5000 series hair straightener, 5000 series heated straightening brush, and UV protect hair dryer. Thus, product developments are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the electric hair brush market in the coming years.





Asia Pacific held the largest share of the electric hair brush market in 2022, whereas Europe is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. The developing countries in Asia Pacific are witnessing rapid growth in the middle-class population and urbanization, which offers several opportunities for the key market players. In China, Japan, and India, the increase in innovations in electric hair brush products is driving the market. For instance, in December 2021, Vega, the electric hair styling appliances manufacturer based in India, launched “VHSB-03,” the new X-Star Hair Straightening Brush for straightening and brushing hair using Thermo Protect Technology. Additionally, in August 2023, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced the launch of the Philips Hair Straightening Brush to target Gen Z and millennial customers in India.



Increasing promotional activities and campaigns by fashion influencers and style icons in social media forums, including Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Pinterest, has played a vital role in promoting hair grooming in the region. For instance, in February 2023, Koninklijke Philips N.V. showcased its hair straightening range with a new campaign, #YourHairYourWay, featuring Alia Bhatt, a famous Bollywood star. Thus, celebrity endorsement and campaigns by manufacturers influence fans and consumers to use electric hair brushes.







Technological Advancement in Hair Styling Products to Provide Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Electric Hair Brush Market During Forecast Period



In the ever-evolving world of fashion and beauty, hair styling is crucial in defining personal style and enhancing overall appearance. Technological advancements have transformed the landscape of hair styling, offering a wide range of innovative appliances and technologies. For instance, in August 2020, GHD (Good Hair Day) Hair, a UK-based manufacturer of hair care products, introduced its new GHT-rise hair brush. This volumized hot hair brush is intended to increase hair volume twice using Ultra-zone SMART technology.

Moreover, with the rising consumer awareness about UV protection, manufacturers are developing electric hair care appliances with UV protection technology to cater to the rising consumer demand. For instance, in July 2022, Philips India launched breakthrough UV protection technology in their premium range of styling products for women. The newly launched product portfolio includes the Philips UV Protect Hair Straightener 7000 series, Philips UV Protect Hair Dryer with mineral ionic care feature to lower UV damage, Philips Hair Straightener 5000 series with 2x ionic care to minimize heat damage, and Philips 5000 Series Heated Straightening Brush with Ionic feature.







Electric Hair Brush Market: Segmental Overview



Based on the distribution channel, the electric hair brush market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. The online retail segment is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Online platforms provide a convenient and accessible shopping experience. Customers can browse various electric hair brush options from their homes without visiting physical stores. Additionally, online retailers often offer an incredible selection of products, allowing customers to choose desired products by browsing different sizes, styles, and applications to suit their preferences. Moreover, online platforms often provide detailed product descriptions, customer reviews, and images, which enable shoppers to make informed decisions. The competitive pricing shown by online retailers is another attractive factor, as customers can compare prices of products from different brands and find deals that suit their budget.





Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Electric Hair Brush Market



The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected almost all industries in various countries. Lockdowns, travel restrictions, and business shutdowns in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South & Central America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) hampered the growth of several industries, including the consumer goods industry. The shutdown of manufacturing units disturbed global supply chains, manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and essential and nonessential product sales. Various companies reported delays in product deliveries and a slump in product sales in 2020.

Rising adoption of hair care appliances and increasing technological advancement in electric hair brushes drove the demand for electric hair brushes before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the consumer goods industry experienced an adverse impact of the pandemic during the first quarter of 2020. Many industries had to slow down their operations due to value chain disruptions caused by the shutdown of national and international boundaries. The pandemic led to social distancing norms and a severe negative economic impact, hindering electric hair brush manufacturing and distribution processes. The COVID-19 pandemic also led to an economic recession in the initial months of 2020, which created financial difficulties for low-income and mid-income consumers.







