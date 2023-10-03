Circular economy in the construction industry: launch of Constructo VIP, a Québec-based platform for renting and selling tools, machinery and materials

MONTREAL, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groupe Constructo, the leading provider of strategic information for the construction industry in Québec, announced today the launch of Constructo VIP, a platform that allows for information sharing, dedicated entirely to the construction industry. As part of a circular economy and sustainable development effort, the site promotes the use and reuse of existing untapped resources.



Accessible throughout the province of Québec and available in both English and French, Constructo VIP was designed to facilitate the rental and sale of surplus inventory, tools, machinery, materials or under-utilized space. With this simple, user-friendly marketplace, which joins Groupe Constructo's product portfolio, companies will have access to a broader range of services, responding to a business need that is particularly timely considering today’s economic climate. The construction industry is a major economic driver, generating nearly $67 billion in investment each year in Québec (source: The Commission de la construction du Québec).

“Maximizing the use of under-utilized equipment, space or inventory represents a unique opportunity for companies in the construction sector to collaborate and make their activities more profitable,” explains Anik Girard, General Manager and publisher of Groupe Constructo. “The future lies in the circular economy, and we're delighted to be contributing to its development. This new platform makes me even prouder because of its strong reach and relevance to the industry.”

Constructo VIP features a high-performance search engine with several functionalities, including geolocation, stock availability and much more, enabling users to quickly find exactly the product they're looking for. By sharing resources, the platform offers solutions to many of the problems encountered during a construction project. It is also a valuable opportunity for companies to optimize their revenues by renting, selling or buying resources or dormant inventories.

To realize this project and its launch, Groupe Constructo partnered with Biz Biz Global Inc., a company that specializes in the creation and marketing of resource sharing platforms and marketplaces for businesses.

About Groupe Constructo

Groupe Constructo, part of TC Transcontinental's Media Sector, has been delivering strategic, value-added information, including calls for tenders, project briefs, bids submitted, and contracts awarded, through its print and electronic media, to various players in the Québec construction industry since 1963. It also partners with CGI for the management of the Electronic Tendering System (SEAO), the official system used by the Québec government.

