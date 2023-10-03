Habitat LA to Construct Three Affordable Homes in Just Two Weeks, Thanks to a Partnership with Industry-Leading Construction Companies

Lancaster, CA, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) is thrilled to announce the launch of its 2023 Home Builders Blitz, a two-week construction project aimed at building affordable homes in Lancaster, CA. This exciting project, set to commence on October 16, 2023, features an exciting partnership with three leading construction companies: Clark Construction, Turner Construction, and The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company.

“The 2023 Home Builders Blitz embodies the essence of community collaboration. This initiative is more than just building homes; it’s about fostering strong communities and promoting sustainable change. We are immensely grateful for the dedication and support from our partners, Clark Construction, Turner Construction, and The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, as we strive towards a world where everyone has a safe and affordable place to live,” said Erin Rank, President & CEO of Habitat LA.

The 2023 Home Builders Blitz is an integral part of Habitat’s expansion into the Antelope Valley. Three homes will be built during this accelerated build, with an additional five affordable homes being built on this parcel. This development will be the launch point for a multi-year commitment to this community, where Habitat LA will develop more than 170 additional affordable homes over the next five years.

The 2023 Home Builders Blitz is a win-win for all. The event will mobilize local partners, volunteers, and community members to work in partnership, providing families with the stability and independence they need for a brighter future. Each day of the event will see more than 100 skilled tradesmen working diligently from sunup to sundown. These teams will not only contribute their labor but also donate the essential building materials and supplies. This unique collaboration deepens ties to our community, other builders in their area, subcontractors, and incorporate additional corporate sponsors who share their values.

Get involved! Don’t miss out on this transformative community event. We invite you to support our teams by donating as we build not just houses but hope and a sense of community. Together, we can lay the foundation for a better tomorrow. For more information on how you can support the 2023 Home Builders Blitz, please visit Habitat LA's Website (https://www.habitatla.org) or contact Helen Dosta at hdosta@habitatla.org.

About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) transforms neighborhoods throughout Greater Los Angeles by bringing the community together to build and repair homes and to help families rebuild after natural disasters. Habitat LA empowers people through access to affordable loans, housing counseling, and down-payment assistance. To learn more about Habitat LA, please visit habitatla.org.

About Clark Construction Company

Clark Construction is one of the largest building and infrastructure companies in the United States. For more than a century, Clark has delivered assets and infrastructure that strengthen our nation. Our portfolio spans every major building market, from public to private, corporate to cultural, education to entertainment, and the infrastructure connecting it all – power, transit, water, and roadways. We delight and deliver value to our clients and project partners, provide diverse opportunities for the Clark team, and enhance the communities where we live. For more information, visit https://www.clarkconstruction.com/

About Turner Construction Company

Turner is a North America-based, international construction services company. Founded in 1902, Turner first made its mark on the industry pioneering the use of steel-reinforced concrete for general building, which enabled the company to deliver safer, stronger, and more efficient buildings to clients. The company continues to embrace emerging technologies and offers an increasingly diverse set of services. With an annual construction volume of $11 billion, Turner is the largest builder in the United States, ranking first in the major market segments of the building construction field, including healthcare, education, sports, commercial, and green building. The firm is a subsidiary of HOCHTIEF, one of the world’s leading international construction service providers. For more information, please visit www.turnerconstruction.com.

About Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company provides construction management, general contracting, and design/build services. Since 1909, the firm has been guided by the principles of integrity, excellence, and an unwavering dedication to customer delight. With headquarters in Maryland and over 60 locations worldwide, the firm’s more than 4,000 salaried professionals provide depth of resources to service nationally and to build locally. For more information about The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, visit the Company’s website at http://www.whiting-turner.com/.