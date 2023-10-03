Cardiac AI Monitoring and Diagnostics Market is estimated to be US$ 10.0 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 26.8% – By PMI

Covina, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How does Cardiac AI Monitoring work?

AI monitoring help in tracking patient’s heart health outside healthcare setting which leads to reduced hospitalization, better disease management with improved patient convenience. It help in analyzing large amounts of data of patients including bio-signals, medical 2D/3D imaging, vital signs, medical history, demographic information and laboratory test results.

Growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases have become the major factors driving the growth of the Cardiac AI Monitoring and Diagnostics Market. Technological advancement in cardiac diagnostics have become another major factor in target market growth. Advancement in AI monitoring and diagnostics of cardiac has provided early detection of heart conditions, AI-powered algorithms analyze huge amount of cardiac data with improved accuracy and efficiency which is likely to propel Cardiac AI Monitoring and Diagnostics Market growth.

Cardiac AI Monitoring and Diagnostics Market Overview Outlook by 2032:

Increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases will drive demand for AI-based cardiac monitoring and diagnostics. Continued improvements in AI and machine learning will enhance diagnostic accuracy and efficiency. Wearable AI-equipped devices for heart monitoring will become more popular and accessible. AI-enabled remote monitoring solutions will enable real-time data access for healthcare providers. AI algorithms will reduce false positives and negatives, improving diagnostic reliability.

Recent Key Highlights:

In February 2023, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings launched new ‘PrecisionCHD’ an AI-based blood test used for early detection of coronary heart disease. The new launched diagnostic technology is combined with clinical intelligence platform which maps patient’s biomarker profile to risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, smoking and hypercholesterolemia.

Report Scope:

Attributes Details Cardiac AI Monitoring and Diagnostics Market Value (2022) US$ 1.01Bn Cardiac AI Monitoring and Diagnostics Market Projected Value (2032) US$ 10.0Bn Cardiac AI Monitoring and Diagnostics Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 26.8%

Cardiac AI Monitoring and Diagnostics Market Insights and Analysis –

Growing prevalence of cardiovascular disease and huge investment in research and development activities has increased the demand for market growth. Further, technological advancement, government initiatives, and increasing healthcare expenditure is expected to boost the demand for Cardiac AI Monitoring and Diagnostics Market growth.

List of Top Leading Players of the Cardiac AI Monitoring and Diagnostics Market

GE Healthcare

Koinklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers

CardiAI, IDOVEN

DiA Imaging Analysis

Cleerly Inc.

Ultronmics Limited

RSIP Vision

Aidoc

Cardiac AI Monitoring and Diagnostics Market Drivers and Restraints -

The cardiac AI monitoring and diagnostics market has seen significant growth in recent years due to various drivers and has also faced certain restraints. These factors shape the dynamics of the market. Here are some of the key drivers and restraints in the cardiac AI monitoring and diagnostics market:

Drivers:

Rising Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) Incidence: The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide is a major driver for the adoption of cardiac AI monitoring and diagnostics. AI-powered solutions can help in early detection and timely intervention, reducing the mortality rate associated with CVDs. Advancements in AI and Machine Learning: Continuous advancements in AI and machine learning algorithms have enhanced the accuracy and efficiency of cardiac diagnostics. These technologies enable the analysis of large datasets, improving diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes. Remote Monitoring: The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of remote monitoring solutions. Cardiac AI allows for continuous monitoring of patients remotely, reducing the need for frequent hospital visits and improving patient compliance and convenience.

Restraints:

Data Privacy and Security Concerns: The use of AI in healthcare involves handling sensitive patient data, which raises concerns about data privacy and security. Ensuring compliance with regulations like HIPAA is essential but can be challenging. Lack of Standardization: The lack of standardized protocols for AI algorithms in cardiac diagnostics can hinder interoperability and the seamless integration of AI solutions across healthcare systems. Limited Clinical Validation: Many AI solutions are still in the validation and testing phase, and their clinical effectiveness needs to be rigorously proven before widespread adoption.

According to Our Latest Research Report on the Cardiac AI Monitoring and Diagnostics Market reveals that the industry is experiencing substantial growth worldwide. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market's current size, trends, share, and economic analysis, as well as a forecast for the year up to 2032”

Conclusion:

The Cardiac AI Monitoring and Diagnostics Market is poised for significant growth in the coming years. The integration of artificial intelligence into cardiac monitoring and diagnostics has revolutionized the healthcare industry, enabling early detection of cardiac conditions, personalized treatment plans, and improved patient outcomes. With advancements in AI technology, the market is expected to expand rapidly, offering healthcare professionals powerful tools to enhance cardiac care. This emerging sector holds great promise for improving cardiovascular health and reducing the burden of heart-related diseases.

