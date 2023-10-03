Invenco by GVR Launches FlexPay 6: First Payment Terminals Available Factory-Installed in Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s Encore Dispensers

Greensboro, North Carolina, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invenco by GVR, a worldwide retail and payment technology leader, announced today the launch of the FlexPay 6 line of Outdoor Payment Terminals (OPTs) for fuel dispensers which include the first Invenco by GVR payment terminals available factory-installed in Gilbarco-Veeder Root Encore 700S dispensers. The FlexPay 6 offering will be the latest addition to Invenco by GVR’s powerful portfolio of payment & convenience retail management solutions.

“We are excited about the FlexPay 6 line of OPTs as they underscore both Invenco by GVR’s and Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s commitment to delivering top-tier products that elevate consumers’ experience and drive retailers’ success” said Dave Coombe, President, Gilbarco Veeder-Root. “This first of its kind offering of a payment terminal available factory-installed into dispensers, combined with these being the only terminals that are PCI 6 certified, provides our customers a truly connected solution.”

The FlexPay 6 payment terminals from Invenco by GVR are built to be ready for the future, to maximize consumer engagement, and to lower total cost of ownership. FlexPay 6 payment terminals are available in Encore 700S dispensers, as well as retrofit kits for Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Wayne and Tolkeim dispensers.

FlexPay 6 features two distinct product lines: the All-in-One and the Modular payment terminals. All FlexPay 6 outdoor payment terminals are or will be PCI 6 compliant, the latest EMV contactless standard (at least 3.0), and have native cloud connectivity, 2-D bar code readers and contactless as standard features.

The FlexPay 6 product line includes:

FlexPay 6 M1-15: A modular terminal designed to maximize consumer engagement with a large, full touch experience, dedicated PIN pad, hybrid card reader, and optional 80mm thermal printer.

A modular terminal designed to maximize consumer engagement with a large, full touch experience, dedicated PIN pad, hybrid card reader, and optional 80mm thermal printer. FlexPay 6 A2-09: An all-in-one terminal designed with the latest technology for dependable performance and customer engagement with an integrated printer, capacitive PIN pad, and a split card reader.

An all-in-one terminal designed with the latest technology for dependable performance and customer engagement with an integrated printer, capacitive PIN pad, and a split card reader. FlexPay 6 A1-05: An all-in-one terminal that offers a fully customizable user experience with dynamic multi-media, integrated printer, dedicated PIN pad and a secure manual hybrid card reader.

For more information about FlexPay 6, visit invenco.com or follow Invenco by GVR on LinkedIn. Be sure to visit the Invenco by GVR team at the NACS Show in Atlanta, booth B4031, to see FlexPay 6 and the rest of the Invenco by GVR product lineup.

About Invenco by GVR:

Invenco by GVR, a Vontier business, is a global leader in the convenience retail industry. Built to help customers adapt and innovate to stay ahead, Invenco by GVR will be the operating system for convenience retail, producing agile solutions for accelerated growth and value. Invenco by GVR Solutions can be found in nearly 165,000 connected devices across 50,000 convenience stores in more than 50 countries. To find out more about Invenco by GVR visit www.invenco.com.

About Gilbarco Veeder-Root:

Gilbarco Veeder-Root (NYSE: VNT) is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations, offering the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support, and proven reliability. Major product lines include fuel dispensers, pump media, point-of-sale systems, payment systems, tank gauges and fleet management systems. Additional information about Gilbarco Veeder-Root is available on the Company’s website at www.gilbarco.com.