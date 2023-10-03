Multitude SE - Managers' transactions - Egger
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Egger, Bernd
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20231003131306_92
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-10-02
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 739 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 739 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR