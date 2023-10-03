Link Between Short-Term Pollution Exposure and Longer COVID Hospital Stays - Update by Camfil Clean Air Solutions

Riverdale, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Researchers have established several potential effects of air pollution on COVID-19 outcomes, including worsening outcomes for patients and speeding up the mutation of the pathogen. A new study published in the European Respiratory Journal has shown that short-term exposure to air pollution is correlated with the length of hospital stays in cases of COVID-19.

In a new online resource, air pollution professionals from global air filtration company Camfil explain the results of the recent study and its implications for public health in the United States.

“Long-term exposure to certain pollutants was associated with an increased risk of being admitted to an intensive care unit, but exposure the week before hospital admission led to an average of a four-day increase in hospital stay.” says Mark Davidson, Manager of Marketing and Technical Materials at Camfil USA, “Notably, this was approximately equivalent to the effect of a ten-year increase in age.”

The resource covers the following topics:

What is the relationship between air quality and COVID-19?

How does air pollution affect COVID-19 outcome for patients?

Which pollutants affect COVID-19 hospital stays?

What potential reasons could there be for the effects of air pollution on the length of hospital stay?

How can air purifiers reduce pollution exposure and prevent the spread of COVID-19?



Read more about the study that linked air pollution to longer hospital stays here.



