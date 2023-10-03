High Performance Crypto Miners Disrupt the Market

Hong Kong, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASICRUN is well and truly on its way to causing a serious disruption in the crypto mining market. The company’s new AR1, AR2, and EliteAR miners have taken mining efficiency to unforeseen levels with their high hash rates.

Market Leading Hash Rates



*AR1 Miner: Bitcoin 1050 TH/s, Litecoin/Doge 400 GH/s, Dash 20 TH/s

*AR2 Miner: Bitcoin 2200 TH/s, Litecoin/Doge 900 GH/s, Dash 45 TH/s

*EliteAR Miner: Bitcoin 4900 TH/s, Litecoin/Doge2200 GH/s, Dash 100 TH/s

Power Consumption: AR1 Miner: 650 W, AR2 Miner: 1300 W, and EliteAR Miner: 2800 W



Potential Mining Profits



As a result of their superior hash rates, ASICRUN miners are capable of earning block rewards with considerable ease compared to other miners. Summarized below are the potential monthly profits for the three miners.



Hardware Bitcoin Litecoin Dash

AR1 $1,897 $3,474 $3,591

AR2 $3,974 $7,813 $8,011

EliteAR $8,853 $19,700 $17,400



Easy to Use



Interestingly, ASICRUN miners are not just about making handsome profits. In spite of the growing popularity of crypto mining, common people have not been able to benefit from it because of its complexity. ASICRUN is looking to bring a paradigm shift here by creating a suite of hardware that can be used by all. These plug-and-play mining rigs come preconfigured, and only need to be connected to a power source to start mining. There isn’t a great deal of additional expenses involved because these machines have minimum system requirements. The company has its own mining pool that can be accessed for free by all its customers.



ASICRUN delivers its miners all over world with a delivery time of just 7 working days. Buyers pay nothing for delivery and customs because both these fees are covered by the company. All purchased products come with comprehensive warranty against all software and hardware related problems.



“Gone are the days where only seasoned pros could profit from crypto mining. Our advanced ASIC miners were designed with the goal of opening up the market by allowing everyone to be part of the fun,” said Matias Kotila, CTO from ASICRUN.



To find out more, please visit https://asicrun.com/



About Us: ASICRUN is a technology company headquartered in Hong Kong with multiple offices across the globe. Led by a team of noted industry experts, the company is dedicated to improving the cryptocurrency mining space by leveraging the unique capabilities of the latest ASIC technology.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.