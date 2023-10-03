Computer Numerical Control Machines Market Trends and Share Analysis Report 2023-2030 Featuring Notable Players - Amada, DMTG, Haas Automation, Okuma, and Yamazaki Mazak

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computer Numerical Control Machines Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Lathe Machines, Milling Machines, Laser Machines), By End-use (Automotive, Industrial, Construction Equipment), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The computer numerical control (CNC) machines market is poised for remarkable growth, with projections indicating a market size of USD 132.93 billion by 2030. This anticipated expansion represents a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% from 2023 to 2030.

Automation Driving Market Growth:

A pivotal factor driving the global surge in CNC machines adoption is their remarkable capacity to automate manufacturing processes. These machines exhibit exceptional precision and consistency, effectively reducing human error and labor costs. With the ability to operate continuously, 24/7, CNC machines are significantly enhancing productivity and efficiency across diverse industries, including automotive, aerospace, and electronics.

Market Recovery and Advancements:

2022 witnessed a resurgent CNC machines market, propelled by increased machine orders, notably from Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America. The previous year, 2021, marked positive growth, driven by pent-up demand and backlog orders stemming from the pandemic. Major industry players are spearheading technological advancements, enhancing CNC machines' sophistication with features like multi-axis capabilities, improved spindle speeds, advanced tooling options, and real-time monitoring systems.

Transforming Manufacturing with Technology:

Technological strides are revolutionizing CNC machines, enabling the production of highly intricate models and components with impeccable finishes. This transformation has spurred the integration of CNC technology into various machines, including lathes, milling machines, lasers, grinders, and welders. Pairing CNC machines with computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) streamlines manufacturing processes, reduces production time, and facilitates hassle-free component production.

Challenges and High Initial Investment:

While CNC machines promise unparalleled advantages, their high initial investment remains a significant restraint. Acquiring and setting up these advanced manufacturing systems demands substantial financial resources, including procurement, installation, and training costs. This financial barrier may limit their adoption, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with constrained budgets, hindering widespread use in certain regions or industries.

Key Market Players:

Notable participants in the CNC machines market include Amada Co., Ltd.; DMTG Corporation; Haas Automation, Inc.; Okuma Corporation; and Yamazaki Mazak Corporation, among others. For example, CITIZEN MACHINERY CO., LTD. unveiled the Cincom L32 XII, a Sliding Headstock Type Automatic CNC Lathe machine, in February 2021. This cutting-edge machine enables complex shape machining, including medical treatment implants, while simultaneously performing multiple functions.

Segment Insights:

Lathe Machines Leading : In 2022, the lathe machines segment commanded a prominent share of over 28.0%. The availability of 5-axis operation machinery has augmented flexibility, reduced operation time, and averted collisions.

: In 2022, the lathe machines segment commanded a prominent share of over 28.0%. The availability of 5-axis operation machinery has augmented flexibility, reduced operation time, and averted collisions. Milling Machines on the Rise : The milling machines segment is projected to achieve the highest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. Increased emphasis on industrial automation and technological advancements is a key driver behind the segment's global growth.

: The milling machines segment is projected to achieve the highest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. Increased emphasis on industrial automation and technological advancements is a key driver behind the segment's global growth. Industrial Sector Dominance : The industrial segment claimed the largest market share, accounting for approximately 26.0% in 2022. This is driven by the industrial sector's pursuit of increased automation and enhanced efficiency.

: The industrial segment claimed the largest market share, accounting for approximately 26.0% in 2022. This is driven by the industrial sector's pursuit of increased automation and enhanced efficiency. Automotive Sector Growth : The automotive sector is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of nearly 12.0% over the forecast period. It consistently seeks precision, efficiency, and innovation.

: The automotive sector is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of nearly 12.0% over the forecast period. It consistently seeks precision, efficiency, and innovation. Asia Pacific's Ascendancy: In 2022, the Asia Pacific region commanded more than 36.0% of the overall market share and is expected to register the highest CAGR of nearly 13.0% through the forecast period. The region has witnessed significant technological advancements, propelling the proliferation of CNC machines.

