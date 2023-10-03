Global Remote Towers Market to Garner Revenue of USD 1276.1 Mn by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 33.89% Due to their Growing Use in Air Traffic Management, States Kings Research

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report released by Kings Research, the global Remote Towers Market size is anticipated to grow from USD 129.0 million in 2022 to USD 1276.1 million by 2030, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 33.89% over the estimated period of 2023-2030. With more people traveling by air, remote towers are growing in importance since they offer an affordable way to ensure safer and better air traffic control services. The rise in air passenger numbers has generated a greater need for remote towers capable of effectively overseeing air traffic control services at airports with lower levels of traffic.

Remote towers provide air traffic service (ATS) outside of the airport's local control tower. To provide ATS for a single airport or a network of airports, air traffic control employees can work from a remote tower center using advanced technology, including several high-definition cameras. The idea was eventually introduced in London City Airport, a significant international hub, in 2021 after first being developed for low-traffic airports. The primary advantage of the RVT model is its cost-effectiveness, although there are several concerns regarding system redundancy.

Trending Now: Remote Tower Technology on Oro Navigacija's Radar

A feasibility study on the use of Remote Digital Tower solutions at several Lithuanian airfields is being conducted by DFS Aviation Services. Oro Navigacija joined forces with a group of air traffic management specialists from DFS Group professionals for the feasibility study, which includes defining solution parameters, undertaking cost-benefit analysis, and drafting future concepts. Oro Navigacija's long-term strategic orientation, notably for airports in Kaunas, Palanga, Siauliai, and Vilnius, will be determined by the findings, which are slated for December 2023.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global remote towers market are focusing on expanding their businesses by employing several strategies. For instance, in January 2023, EIZO Corporation announced the establishment of a wholly owned subsidiary, EIZO Private Limited, with headquarters in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, with the aim of boosting its sales and marketing operations across the region.

Some of the leading companies in the global remote towers market are:

Thales

Adacel Technologies Limited

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung GmbH

Leidos

Saab AB

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace

Becker Avionics GmbH

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Searidge Technologies

Avinor AS

Leonardo S.p.A.

Rohde & Schwarz

EIZO Corporation

FREQUENTIS AG

Single Remote Virtual Towers to Gain Popularity Due to Growing Use in Air Traffic Management

On the basis of operation, the market is categorized into single remote virtual tower, multiple remote virtual tower, and contingency remote virtual tower.

The single remote virtual towers are projected to lead in revenue generation, reaching an estimated USD 474.84 million by 2030, in the global remote towers market. The main use of single remote virtual towers is to provide effective and affordable air traffic control services in areas with low levels of aviation traffic. They can also be utilized as backup plans for apron control or major airports. This technology utilizes real-time video and audio feeds, along with object detection & alerting functions, in order to ensure the efficient management of air traffic. In numerous EASA member states, the use of single remote virtual towers has been permitted and is being incorporated into operations.

Surging Adoption of Remote Towers in Data Communication Networks to Spur Remote Towers Market Growth

In terms of application, the remote towers market is categorized into communication, information, flight control, surveillance & visualization.

The communication segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 35.96% through the forecast period of 2023-2030. Data communication networks that send real-time video and audio feeds between the nearby airport and the remote location are among the communication systems utilized in remote tower technology, which supports the segment’s growth. Additional communication systems employed include voice communication control systems (VCCS), integrated communication systems (ICS), and IP-based radio systems.

Advancements in Air Traffic Management Infrastructure Boosts Remote Towers Market Development

One of the major factors supporting the modernization of the air traffic management infrastructure is remote tower technology. Real-time monitoring of air traffic is made possible by the deployment of digital technologies in air traffic control towers, which could enhance safety and efficiency. Multiple airports can be monitored remotely through remote towers, which can be controlled from a single location. This could result in improved traffic flow, increased safety, and lower construction and maintenance costs for traditional tower systems.

Furthermore, by enhancing situational awareness and seeing potential safety risks, including surrounding wildlife or other obstructions, remote towers can help lower the likelihood of accidents. The Next Generation Air Transportation System (NextGen) project, which the FAA has been working on since 2007, aims to update the National Airspace System (NAS) throughout the United States. To improve safety and efficiency, modernization uses new technologies and practices. This endeavor heavily relies on remote tower technology, and the FAA expects to finish the project's full implementation by 2030.

Europe to Lead the Remote Towers Market Owing to the Presence of Leading Market Players

Europe is estimated to be the largest market for remote towers throughout the projection period, accruing a valuation of USD 507.28 million by 2030. A number of businesses are offering new services in Germany, and have been actively involved in creating and installing remote towers. Two German airports will have a Remote Tower Centre thanks to a collaboration between the German air navigation service provider DFS and FREQUENTIS DFS AEROSENSE. For instance, Indra, a Spanish technology and consultancy company, won a contract in March 2023 to implement HungaroControl's digital remote tower technology at Budapest Airport.

Additionally, some companies are concentrating on providing products specifically for the military forces, which is promoting regional market growth. For instance, Saab received accreditation from the UK Military Aviation Authority in April 2022 under the Air Traffic Management (ATM) AAOS (Equipment Approved Organization Scheme), which enabled the business to provide, fabricate, install, and maintain ATM equipment for clients in the UK Ministry of Defense in accordance with Regulatory Article 1027.

