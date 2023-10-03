Global Sandwich Panels Market Analysis Report 2023: A $14.99 Billion Market by 2030 - A Substantial Uptick in Both Public and Private Investments Promoting Expansion

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sandwich Panels Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Polystyrene Panels, Polyurethane Panels), By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sandwich panels market size is expected to reach USD 14.99 billion by 2030, according to this report. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2030.

In an ever-evolving world marked by modernization and urbanization, the global sandwich panels market emerges as a pivotal player in addressing the demands of construction.

A substantial uptick in both public and private investments, particularly in sectors such as transportation infrastructure, residential spaces, and commercial buildings worldwide, is generating a robust demand for sandwich panels. The increasing global population, rising per capita income in key regions, and ongoing urbanization further accelerate construction, fueling the global demand for these panels.

To meet the escalating demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient buildings, governments worldwide are championing initiatives that promote the use of sandwich panels.

These panels not only offer lightweight solutions but also enhance the aesthetics and thermal performance of structures. With stringent regulations and heightened environmental awareness, the need for energy-efficient buildings is surging, driving the adoption of thermal solutions like sandwich panels.

While the market thrives on these factors, it faces challenges due to the initial high costs and maintenance issues associated with sandwich panels. Maintenance and evaluation can be problematic without removing insulation layers or framework, potentially increasing the risk of failure if structural components are not regularly checked and maintained. However, ongoing technological initiatives are expected to yield superior thermal insulation materials, reducing maintenance requirements and fostering market growth.

The sandwich panels market boasts numerous product manufacturers with substantial manufacturing capacity and global presence. These manufacturers continually invest in improving production quality and volume.

Moreover, their reliance on reputable suppliers with strong track records for past product procurement makes it moderately challenging for new entrants to penetrate the market. The substantial initial investment required to establish a business further serves as a barrier to entry for newcomers.

The sandwich panels market features a mix of small-scale and well-established players, competing on factors such as product quality, volume, and price. The construction industry's expansion and the adoption of energy-efficient building codes are poised to intensify competition further.

Key Market Highlights:

The polyurethane panels segment is projected to achieve a CAGR of 7.5%, driven by superior thermal insulation properties.

Cold storage applications accounted for a 24.8% revenue share in 2022, fueled by their structural strength and insulation properties.

The non-residential end-use segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.5%, driven by increased construction in commercial buildings.

North America holds a significant share in the market, with the U.S. leading in consumption, driven by demand from the residential sector and a well-developed cold chain industry.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 99 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

