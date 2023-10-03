Lincoln Property Company’s Residential Division Rebrands to Willow Bridge Property Company

DALLAS, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Property Company’s Residential Division is now Willow Bridge Property Company after unveiling a new name, logo and visual identity following the company’s acquisition by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan/Cadillac Fairview in February 2023.



The new name and brand reflect Willow Bridge’s commitment to its people and future growth, while maintaining the strong reputation and rich history it has built in the multifamily industry since 1965.

“We have a proud history, a passionate team, decades of experience and a track record of delivering results, so it was important to choose a new name that speaks to that history. Since Mack Pogue founded the company in 1965, the willow tree has been a part of our culture. The first property we built was named after the willow tree, and the willow tree has since served internally as a symbol of the growth and strength of our company, featuring prominently in our leadership awards dating back to 1974,” explained Duncan Osborne, Chief Executive Officer of Willow Bridge.

“At the same time we reflect on our past, we have ambitious growth plans for our future. With strong sponsorship from our new shareholder, we are investing in our people and our capabilities. We have a thoughtful strategy to grow and support our property management operations and clients, while significantly expanding our investment and development program with sponsorship from our shareholder and plans to expand our capital relationships. It was only fitting that this symbol of growth, strength and perseverance guides us as we embark on our next chapter.”

Today, Willow Bridge is one of the largest full-service residential property companies in the United States. With a track record of building over 200,000 apartments across the country, Willow Bridge today manages 180,000 units for its clients and oversees more than $3B in owned assets under management, with an active development and investment pipeline. The company has over 4,500 employees and a presence across 75 markets.

The company is no longer affiliated with Lincoln Property Company or Liberty Military Housing, which is reflected in the updated units under management.

About Willow Bridge

