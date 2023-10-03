Cast Off on a Container Ship's Voyage Through the Ocean in the New Picture Book I Ship by Kelly Rice Schmitt and Illustrated by Jam Dong

Minneapolis, Minnesota, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you’ve ever wondered where various items in your home come from, look no further than I Ship: A Container Ship's Colossal Journey published by Millbrook Press™, an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group ™ . Told from the perspective of a cheery container ship, this new picture book from author Kelly Rice Schmitt and illustrated by Jam Dong follows the vessel’s valuable mission around the world.

Come aboard a container ship and voyage across oceans to deliver goods to people who need them. In a dramatic journey, the crew encounters a stuck ship in a canal, reroutes, and weathers a mighty storm. Rhythmic text from debut author Kelly Rice Schmitt and delightfully detailed illustrations from Jam Dong will keep readers riveted and eager to learn more about container ships, geography, and global trade.

I Ship provides an abundance of information and facts about intermodal container ships, including benefits and challenges these ships may face. Readers can explore the abundance of educational material in the back of the book including shipping terms, descriptions of jobs related to shipping and trade, additional shipping facts, information about buoyancy, and more.

Praise for I Ship:

"An informative peek at our global infrastructure's major lifeline." —Kirkus Reviews

About the Author

Kelly Rice Schmitt is an author of STEAM children's literature. She holds a B.B.A in Finance and Chinese from the University of Notre Dame and is an advocate for girls in STEM, business, and other fields with gender gaps. She can be found in North Carolina helping other traders grow their businesses, writing for children, and exploring, singing, and creating with her husband and young children. To see more of Kelly's work, visit her website: www.kellyriceschmitt.com.

About the Illustrator

Jam Dong was born in Shanghai, China. She has an MA degree of Moving Image at University of Arts London and graduated from MFA Illustration Practice of Maryland Institute College of Art in 2021. She likes to use bright colors and simple shapes to build the imaginary world inside her mind. The nature provides her with ultimate inspirations all the time. She is a freelance illustrator based in Boston, US. To see more of Jam's work, visit her website: www.jamdongart.com.

About the Publisher

Millbrook Press™, an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group ™ , publishes informational picture books and photo-driven titles for grades K–5. Our authors and illustrators approach curricular topics with fresh perspectives, unusual points of view, and a good dose of humor. Our fact-filled books draw readers in with engaging writing, high-quality photographs, and a wide variety of illustration styles. We believe nonfiction should be distinctive and memorable, both inside and out.

Find us on all social media platforms at @LernerBooks and look inside at lernerbooks.com.

I Ship: A Container Ship's Colossal Journey

October 3, 2023

$19.99 Hardcover

eBook Also Available

Ages 5 – 9, Grades K - 3

HC: 978-1-7284-7682-7

40 Pages ● 10 5/8 x 8 7/8

To Purchase: Visit your local bookstore, order by phone at 800-328-4929, or visit us at lernerbooks.com.

Attachments