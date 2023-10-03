Global 3D Cell Culture (Scaffold Based, Scaffold Free) Market Research Report 2023-2030: Revolutionary 3D Culture Models and Collaborative Innovations Drive Accelerated Growth

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Cell Culture Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Scaffold Based, Scaffold Free), By Application (Cancer, Drug Development), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 3D cell culture market size is expected to reach USD 3.31 billion by 2030, expanding at 11.04% CAGR from 2023 to 2030

The in-vitro testing market is on the rise, propelled by continuous technological advancements in testing models, a growing emphasis on personalized medicine, and supportive government regulations fostering research and development (R&D). Additionally, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising significance of cell therapies in their treatment are creating momentum for the industry's expansion.

A Significant Leap with 3D Culture Models

Tissue engineering has achieved remarkable progress by developing 3D culture models that closely mimic in-vivo conditions, surpassing traditional 2D cell cultures. This advancement has led to the widespread adoption of 3D cell culture systems for toxicity testing, drug discovery, and regenerative medicine development.

Product Launches Boost Market Growth

Recent product launches by industry players have significantly contributed to market growth. For example, in August 2021, Amerigo Scientific introduced its line of 3D cell culture products with versatile applications in medicine, drug discovery, and tissue engineering.

Empowering Technologies Elevate Capabilities

The development of advanced technologies like microfluidics, bioprinting, and high-content screening systems has empowered these 3D culture models. These technologies provide precise control over culture conditions, cell organization, and high-efficiency screening, driving the utilization of 3D culture systems.

Collaborative Innovations Propel Market Growth

Increased collaboration among market players to leverage bioprinting and microfluidics techniques for developing culture models has accelerated market growth. For instance, in June 2020, CELLINK and Lonza joined forces to offer 3D bioprinting solutions, optimizing access to 3-dimensional cell culture workflows.

Scaffolds Play a Vital Role

3D cultures excel in replicating the microarchitecture and morphology of organs, making them ideal for in vivo model studies of drug effects on body tissues and organs. The availability of diverse scaffold material and structure options for various in-vitro applications is expected to boost revenue generation for scaffolds.

Emerging Scaffold Technologies

Recent research explores a wide range of scaffold materials, including graphene scaffolds, nanofibers, natural marine collagen, and freeze-casting, among others. Additionally, the application of techniques like lab-on-a-chip in various assays, such as proliferation, stimulation, viability, transport, high-content screening, patch clamping, and metabolic activity, is anticipated to drive demand for advanced and efficient solutions.

3D Cell Culture Market Report Highlights

The scaffold-based technology segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of 48.85% and is attributed to the increasing application of scaffold-based cultures in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine applications

Stem cell research & tissue engineering held the largest share of 33.76% in 2022, whereas the cancer institute segment is expected to witness the fastest growth owing to the rising prevalence of cancer, and the benefits offered by 3D cell cultures in cancer research

In the end-use segment, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies dominated the market with a revenue share of 46.34%. The higher revenue growth is attributed to the continuous growth and commercial success of biopharmaceuticals coupled with the expanding portfolio of the major pharmaceutical companies

North America region dominated the global market in 2022 with a revenue share of 45.58%, owing to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, developed economies, the presence of key players, and various strategic initiatives undertaken by them

