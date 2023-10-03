HYPR Expands on Authentication Leadership With First Identity Assurance Solution Addressing Major Identity Security Gaps

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building upon its industry-leading passwordless authentication expertise, HYPR announced the industry’s first unified solution for securing the modern identity lifecycle, providing organizations with complete confidence that an individual is who they claim to be at all times. The new solution combines the strongest modern authentication capabilities with comprehensive risk assessment and enhanced identity verification to create a powerful end-to-end identity security solution. Organizations can now detect, prevent, and eliminate identity-related risks at every point in the customer and employee identity lifecycle. Identity Assurance addresses the first tenet of Zero Trust by continuously verifying that only authorized individuals can gain access.



In an era characterized by interconnectivity, rapid digitization, and generative AI attacks, the value of trusted identity cannot be overstated. Recent HYPR research has shown that authentication-attributed breaches cost organizations an average of $2.95M per year. This problem is further exacerbated by legacy onboarding and identity verification experiences that are manual, disconnected, and significantly prone to fraud, impacting 95% of enterprise organizations. The current patchwork of partial and manual solutions to identity-related security has organizations leaving gaping holes in their overall security strategy.

“Identity-based security has lagged behind other areas in cybersecurity, leaving organizations exposed to gaps caused by siloed identity systems, disconnected identity verification and monitoring processes, and legacy authentication solutions. It is not enough to keep pace with change, identity and authentication security must outsmart, outwit and outpace the threats,” said Bojan Simic, CEO and CTO of HYPR. “Identity Assurance takes a truly comprehensive and proactive approach because Zero Trust starts at day zero. We built a solution that encompasses the entire identity lifecycle, ensuring that you can know that somebody is who they claim to be at all times.”

“Identity and authentication security needs to be dynamic and continuous rather than a one-time event. HYPR’s approach is a huge step forward,” said Anthony Belfiore, Chief Security Officer at Wiz. “Organizations are eager for a single, unified approach that allows them to trust their identity lifecycle and increase the ease of doing business. HYPR’s new Identity Assurance solution helps close persistent identity security gaps and it also offers a simple, intuitive user experience that people will want to adopt.”

To complete the Identity Assurance vision, HYPR announced its newest product offering, HYPR Affirm, providing integrated identity verification. HYPR Affirm supplies an innovative, user-friendly and secure method for confirming workforce identities, ultimately enhancing the security of sensitive corporate information and systems. Organizations can transform how they address key moments in their identity lifecycle including onboarding, daily access, step-up authentication for risk-prevention, identity verification in support of critical events or transactions, and offboarding. With features such as innovative chat and video interaction and integrated document verification that empower auditable attestation by managers, all of the decisions are supported by a sophisticated system that combines artificial intelligence and human interaction to provide liveness detection, facial recognition and fraud detection.

HYPR Affirm is seamlessly integrated with HYPR Authenticate and HYPR Adapt, providing an entirely passwordless user journey. The Identity Assurance solution is independent of any existing identity providers, enabling a common user experience and unparalleled visibility and risk assessment. HYPR Adapt natively integrates risk signals from the endpoint, cloud, and mobile devices, identifying indications of risky behavior and automatically taking action to prevent a breach. The HYPR Identity Assurance solution is the industry’s only offering where risky behavior can trigger step-up authentication not only to authentication but also to enforcing automatic identity reverification.

Identity Assurance is the industry’s most complete vision for achieving the Zero Trust mandate of “never trust, always verify.” While the importance of Zero Trust has been heightened by the government’s executive order around Zero Trust, enterprises haven’t had a single solution to comprehensively address Zero Trust authentication requirements. Adopting a Zero Trust strategy not only helps organizations to meet compliance requirements, it also supports greater agility. With Identity Assurance provided by HYPR, organizations drive transformation more quickly, at a lower cost, and with reduced strain on security resources.

“The challenge of protecting our digital identities has never been greater. Beyond just preventing breaches with the strongest authentication, we need to eliminate gaps in coverage caused by employee events such as onboarding or changing roles and changes in the risk landscape such as events like the recent Storm 0558 attack,” said Simon Moffat, Founder and Research Analyst at The Cyber Hut. “Organizations must have a holistic set of capabilities that enable the secure and efficient use of digital identities, while providing visibility and control over how they are used. HYPR’s Identity Assurance solution eliminates the gaps in the user journey and reduces risk.”

HYPR – now the Identity Assurance Company – has a demonstrated track record of securing organizations globally with successful deployments in some of the most complex and demanding environments, including finance and banking, critical infrastructure and government.

To learn more about HYPR Identity Assurance and HYPR Affirm, visit HYPR.com or the HYPR platform overview page .

About HYPR

HYPR, the Identity Assurance Company, helps organizations create trust in the identity lifecycle. The HYPR solution provides the strongest end-to-end identity security, combining modern passwordless authentication with adaptive risk mitigation, automated identity verification and a simple, intuitive user experience. With a third-party validated ROI of 324%, HYPR easily integrates with existing identity and security tools and can be rapidly deployed at scale in the most complex environments. Additional information is available at HYPR.com .

