Greystone Launches Preferred Equity Platform to Support Changing Capital Needs for Multifamily Loan Borrowers

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has launched a preferred equity and joint venture advisory and production group, to be led by Matthew Zisler, Senior Managing Director. The equity platform is intended to provide subordinate financing and help meet borrowers’ changing capital needs during today’s higher interest rate environment as financing transactions commonly yield lower senior loan proceeds.



Greystone Equity utilizes the firm’s balance sheet as well as existing market relationships to provide equity and preferred equity solutions to clients and is intended to be coupled with some of Greystone’s Agency or bridge financing solutions. Terms and requirements for preferred equity placed by Greystone varies depending on the senior loan product with which it is coupled.

“Our primary goal is to address and solve for borrowers’ pain points with their capital needs, and the growing amount of equity needed to close is a common concern in today’s market,” said Mr. Zisler. “With this complementary platform, we can provide our clients with the best in multifamily financing solutions while providing options to complete the capital stack.”

Mr. Zisler, who joined Greystone earlier in 2023, has over 20 years of experience in commercial real estate acquisitions, capital raising, equity investments, and structured financing. He was previously a co-founder, principal, and COO of Zisler Capital Associates leading its equity and preferred equity transactions business, and served as a managing director at AckmanZiff Real Estate Group. Mr. Zisler is a registered real estate broker in the state of Colorado and a registered securities representative, holding FINRA Series 7 and 63 licenses.

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

Securities transactions are processed through INTE Securities LLC dba Greystone INTE BD, member FINRA www.finra.org www.sipc.org. For information regarding INTE Securities LLC go to www.finra.org/brokercheck.

