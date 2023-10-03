Sri Lanka Construction Industry Report 2023: Market is Expected to Contract by 14.9% in Real Terms this Year - Forecasts to 20278

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sri Lanka Construction Market Size, Trend Analysis by Sector (Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential) and Forecast, 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Sri Lanka is expected to contract by 14.9% in real terms this year, down from the previous estimate of a 7.9% decline, owing to the ongoing economic and political crisis, a steep currency depreciation and rising inflation. According to the latest report released by the Asian Development bank (ADB) in April 2023, the domestic currency depreciated by 44.8% against US dollar in 2022.

In January 2023, the government announced that it will cut its recurrent budget expenditure by 6% in 2023 in a bid to tackle the financial crisis and secure IMF financial support. Moreover, the cabinet approved a proposal to delay some public employees' salaries to manage public finances. These are all expected to weigh on both economic and construction industry growth in the coming quarters.



Further weighing on construction activity is the suspension of major infrastructure projects due to financial issues, owing to an increase in foreign debt and decreasing tax revenues. According to World Bank, as of December 2022, Sri Lanka has an external debt burden of around LKR16.7 trillion ($52 billion). Of that, 40% is owed to private creditors, including financial institutions, while the rest is owed to bilateral creditors, of which China, Japan and India are the largest.



Despite near-term challenges, the medium to long term growth prospects of the Sri Lankan construction industry are expected to be positive, assuming an improvement in economic stability and a resumption of investment in transport, housing, and renewable energy projects, and government policies to promote manufacturing and exports.

The Sri Lankan construction industry is expected to register an average annual growth of 5.6% from 2024 to 2027, picking up from the low base in 2022 and 2023. In January 2023, India's state-owned railway company Indian Railway Construction International (IRCON) launched a LKR28.9 billion ($90 million) program for the upgradation of the railway track in Jaffna.

Growth over the forecast period will also be supported by a bailout loan aimed at helping the country overcome its financial crisis. In March 2023, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a LKR962.4 billion ($3 billion) bailout for Sri Lanka for a period of seven years, to support a recovery from its worst financial crisis.

Source: GlobalData

