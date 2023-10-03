Antifoaming Agent Market is estimated to be US$ 8.6 billion by 2032; Growing Awareness in Various Industries to Boost Market Growth - PMI

Covina, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How big is the Antifoaming Agent Market?

Antifoaming Agent Market accounted for US$ 5.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 8.6 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.7%.

Antifoaming agent or defoamer is a chemical additive which help in reducing and hindering the formation of foam in industries. Stearates, castor oil, cetostearyl alcohol, ether & glycols, polydimethylsiloxanes and other silicones derivatives are commonly used antifoaming agents.

Growing industrialization across globe have become major contribution in target market growth. Increasing demand from various emerging economies has further, fueled the demand for target market growth. Rising demand from various applications including pulp & paper and paints & coatings industries in developed regions is anticipated to increase the demand for Antifoaming Agent market growth over the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

In November 2021, BRB launched new silicone antifoam ‘Akasil Antifoam 2107 and 7107’ for defoaming applications in refineries. The new launched product is suitable for oil & gas applications especially at high gas/oil ratio and also help in providing defoaming in chemical and petrochemical processes.

Analyst View:

Wide variety of applications of anti-foaming agent in Pulp & Paper, Oil & Gas, Paints & Coatings, Water Treatment, Food & Beverages, Detergents, Pharmaceuticals, Textiles, and Others has given rise in demand for Antifoaming Agent market growth. Importance of antifoaming agent in crude oil for removing foam from gas scrubbers and tanks is likely to propel market growth.

Attributes Details Antifoaming Agent Market (2022) US$ 5.3Bn Antifoaming Agent Market Projected Value (2032) US$ 8.6Bn Antifoaming Agent Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 4.7%

Segmentation:

Based on Type- Antifoaming Agent Market is segmented into Water Based, Oil-Based, Silicone-Based, and Other.

Antifoaming Agent Market is segmented into Pulp & Paper, Oil & Gas, Paints & Coatings, Water Treatment, Food & Beverages, Detergents, Pharmaceuticals, Textiles, and Others. By Region-the Antifoaming Agent Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Antifoaming Agent Market:

The prominent players operating in the Antifoaming Agent Market includes,

BASF SE

Evonik Industries

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Wacker Chemie AG

DOW Corning Corporation

Ecolab Inc. (Nalco)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Ltd

Ashland Inc.

Kemira OYJ

Elementis PLC.

Growth Drivers in the Antifoaming Agent Market:

Expanding Industrial Activities: As industrialization continues to grow globally, the demand for antifoaming agents rises in industries like food processing, chemical manufacturing, and oil and gas, where foam can disrupt processes and reduce efficiency.

As industrialization continues to grow globally, the demand for antifoaming agents rises in industries like food processing, chemical manufacturing, and oil and gas, where foam can disrupt processes and reduce efficiency. Increasing Use in Pharmaceuticals: The pharmaceutical industry relies on antifoaming agents to control foam during fermentation processes. The growth of the pharmaceutical sector, driven by population growth and healthcare needs, contributes to the demand for antifoaming agents.

The pharmaceutical industry relies on antifoaming agents to control foam during fermentation processes. The growth of the pharmaceutical sector, driven by population growth and healthcare needs, contributes to the demand for antifoaming agents. Growing Food and Beverage Industry: The food and beverage industry extensively uses antifoaming agents to prevent foam in various processes, such as brewing, dairy production, and soft drink manufacturing. The industry's expansion due to changing consumer preferences and increased consumption fuels market growth.

The food and beverage industry extensively uses antifoaming agents to prevent foam in various processes, such as brewing, dairy production, and soft drink manufacturing. The industry's expansion due to changing consumer preferences and increased consumption fuels market growth. Advancements in Technology: Ongoing research and development efforts lead to the creation of more effective and environmentally friendly antifoaming agents. The development of silicone-based and non-silicone-based alternatives addresses concerns about environmental and regulatory issues associated with traditional antifoaming agents.

Challenges in the Antifoaming Agent Market:

Regulatory Compliance: The regulatory landscape for chemicals used in industrial processes is evolving, with increased scrutiny on potential environmental and health impacts. Adhering to these regulations while maintaining product effectiveness is a significant challenge for manufacturers.

The regulatory landscape for chemicals used in industrial processes is evolving, with increased scrutiny on potential environmental and health impacts. Adhering to these regulations while maintaining product effectiveness is a significant challenge for manufacturers. Competition: The antifoaming agent market is competitive, with many players offering a wide range of products. Companies must invest in research and development to create differentiated and more efficient antifoaming agents to stay competitive.

The antifoaming agent market is competitive, with many players offering a wide range of products. Companies must invest in research and development to create differentiated and more efficient antifoaming agents to stay competitive. Environmental Concerns: The use of traditional antifoaming agents, often based on silicone, can raise environmental concerns due to their persistence in the environment. Developing sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives remains a challenge.

The use of traditional antifoaming agents, often based on silicone, can raise environmental concerns due to their persistence in the environment. Developing sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives remains a challenge. Cost Management: Cost considerations are crucial for industries that use antifoaming agents in large quantities. Manufacturers must balance the need for effective antifoaming agents with cost-effective solutions.

Cost considerations are crucial for industries that use antifoaming agents in large quantities. Manufacturers must balance the need for effective antifoaming agents with cost-effective solutions. Global Economic Factors: Economic downturns and fluctuations can impact industrial activities and, consequently, the demand for antifoaming agents. Market players need to adapt to changing economic conditions and shifts in demand.

Questions answered in this report:

What are the key market trends and market dynamics? Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share? What are the major drivers and restraints affecting the market? What are the growth opportunities in the market? What are the regional and local market conditions and consumer behavior? What is the market size and growth forecast for different regions and countries? What is the impact of government regulations and policies on the market?

