Global Electrophoresis Market Size to Reach USD 5.28 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electrophoresis market size is expected to reach USD 5.28 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing investment in research on proteomic, genomic, and electrophoresis techniques, rising emphasis on industry-academia research, growing application of capillary electrophoresis with mass spectroscopy, and increasing application of next-generation sequencing are some key factors fueling revenue growth of global electrophoresis market.



Electrophoresis, also known as cataphoresis process, is a laboratory process used to separate RNA, DNA, or protein molecules. Electrophoretic system comprises two electrodes of opposite charge, anode, and cathode, connected by a conducting medium called electrolyte. The movement of molecules depends on particle size, shape, electric charge, and temperature during the process, and it remains constant under specific electrophoretic conditions.

In this process, different kinds of gels are used in slab or tube form as support mediums. Gel slabs are more widely used in laboratories as these allow multiple samples to be run in parallel. Agarose and polyacrylamide gels are the two most widely used support mediums. Agarose gel is broadly used during electrophoresis of DNA.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 2.66 Billion CAGR (2018–2028) 5.8% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 5.28 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2021–2028 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion; and CAGR from 2018 to 2028 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, application, end-use, and regions Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; France; U.K.; BENELUX; Italy; Spain; Switzerland; Russia; Rest of Europe; China; Japan; South Korea; India; Rest of APAC Brazil; Rest of LATAM; Saudi Arabia; UAE; South Africa; Turkey.; Rest of MEA. Key companies profiled Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck Group, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, PerkinElmer, Harvard Bioscience, Shimadzu Corporation, and Sebia Group Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Competitive Landscape

The global electrophoresis market is highly fragmented with a large number of key players focusing on research and development activity in order to account for maximum share of the global market revenue. Some of the major players in the market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Merck Group

Agilent Technologies

Danaher Corporation

GE Healthcare

PerkinElmer

Harvard Bioscience

Shimadzu Corporation

Sebia Group

Strategic Developments

In September 2020, Promega launched Spectrum Compact capillary electrophoresis benchtop DNA analysis instrument. This instrument allows life scientists to perform Sanger sequencing and fragment analysis at the bench.

Some Key Findings in the Report:

In May 2018, Aglient technologies acquired Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc. The acquisition helped Aglient technologies to provide customers with a more comprehensive set of services for Next Generation Sequencing workflows.

Academic & research institutes segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to rising funding for proteomics and genomics research.

North America accounted for a 31.2% revenue share in the global market in 2020. Increasing investment for new drug discovery and rising focus on biotechnology research are major factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global electrophoresis market based on product, application, end-use, and regions:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Electrophoresis Reagents

Protein Electrophoresis Reagents Nucleic Acid Electrophoresis Reagents

Electrophoresis Systems

Electrophoresis Software

Gel Documentation Systems

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Research Quality Control & Process Validation Diagnostics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)$1$1$1 Academic & Research Institutes Hospitals Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



