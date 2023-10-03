GoodCook Introduces Healthy Ceramic Cookware Set

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodCook®, the leading kitchenware brand in America, introduces the new to market GoodCook® Healthy Ceramic Titanium-infused 10-Piece Cookware Set. Designed for a healthier tomorrow, each item is crafted from recycled aluminum with a toxin free coating and made without PFAS, PFOA, PTFE, lead and cadmium.

The new GoodCook® Healthy Ceramic Cookware Set is thoughtfully designed with home cooks in mind, catering to their unique culinary needs. With the nonstick coating that enables cooking with less oil and butter, users can easily integrate healthy cooking habits into their everyday lifestyles. In addition, ergonomic, stay cool handles provide better control during use, while the stunning matte light blue exterior and speckled beige interior exude a sophisticated design aesthetic.

The GoodCook Healthy Ceramic Cookware Set is designed with several features that enable healthier and more convenient cooking, including:

7" and 9.5" Fry pans, 1.25-quart and 2-quart sauce pans with lids, a bamboo steamer that fits in 2qt Sauce pan, an egg pan, and 2 wooden tools (spoon and slotted turner)

Titanium infused ceramic nonstick coating that provides excellent release

Construction that enables cooking with less oil and butter

Forged vessels to promote long lasting durability, a heavy gauge, and sturdy aluminum body

Special features including a bamboo steamer and wood tools​

Stovetop-safe design

“GoodCook recognizes how difficult it can be for home cooks to integrate healthier cooking habits into their everyday lives, so we are proud to offer a solution with the Healthy Ceramic Cookware Set,” said Tom Barber, SVP of Marketing and Product Development. “From its uniquely crafted ceramic lining that is free of harmful chemicals and promotes product longevity, to the titanium-infused healthy coating that requires less oil and butter when cooking, Healthy Ceramic can better help consumers advance their culinary endeavors and provide an all-around elevated cooking experience.”

With the GoodCook Healthy Ceramic Cookware Set, home cooks can feel confident in the kitchen as they prepare meals in a healthier and more efficient manner. The set is available for purchase now on Amazon and GoodCook.com.

For over thirty years, GoodCook has been America’s companion in the kitchen, delivering quality cooking essentials for home cooks that are built to last. For more information about GoodCook, please visit www.goodcook.com and @goodcookcom.

About GoodCook®

GoodCook® kitchenware products offer a wide assortment of kitchen tools, gadgets, bakeware, cookware, and food storage. Creating thoughtfully designed and affordable kitchenware for the home cook, GoodCook® products reflect the brand’s personality—intuitive, inspiring, helpful and accessible. In keeping up with today’s food trends toward an ever-expanding diversity of tastes, GoodCook® is building its brand by providing a robust catalog of recipes, instructions and useful tips on its website, www.goodcook.com .

