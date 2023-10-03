Medical Copper Tubing Market is estimated to be US$ 2.4 Billion by 2032; As the demand for advanced medical imaging continues to rise, so does the demand for Medical copper tubing – By PMI

Covina, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Prophecy Market Insights “Medical Copper Tubing Market accounted for US$ 1.5 Billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 2.4 Billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.8%.”

Medical Copper Tubing System is used to supply medical air, oxygen, nitrogen, nitrous oxide, carbon dioxide, medical vacuum and other gases. Type K, Type L, and DWV are different types of medical copper tubing that indicate a series of sizes with varied wall thicknesses.

Growing adoption of medical copper tubing in healthcare sector have given positive impact on target market growth. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increased number of surgeries coupled with adoption of minimally invasive surgeries has given rise in demand for medical gases in hospitals and other healthcare sector which in turn has provided lucrative opportunities in Medical Copper Tubing System market growth.

Key Highlights:

In January 2023, Lawton Tubes showcased medical grade copper tubes featured with 100% recyclable property at ‘The Arab Health Exhibition & Congress’ held in between 30th January to 2nd February 2023 at Dubai Convention Exhibition Centre.

Analyst View:

Growing geriatric population coupled with increased health-related disorders have become a leading factor in target market growth. Presence of major players and increased need for low coefficient of friction on both sides of medical tubing has allowed manufacturers to develop innovative product in Medical Copper Tubing System which is likely to propel market growth.

Key players:

Mueller Industries, Inc.

Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC

J & D Tube Benders, Inc.

Cerro Flow Products LLC

C&H Medical (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd.

Samuel, Son & Co., Limited

Wieland Copper Products LLC

UACJ Corp.

KME Germany GmbH & Co KG

The Lawton Tube Co. Ltd.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2022 – 2032 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2022 to 2032 Market Segmentation By Product Type - Type K, Type L, and DWV



By Application - Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities, and Dentists Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Medical Copper Tubing System market growth:

Increased Demand for Medical Devices: The demand for medical devices and equipment, including copper tubing systems, has been on the rise due to population growth, aging demographics, and advancements in healthcare technology.

Growth in Healthcare Infrastructure: Many countries have been investing in improving their healthcare infrastructure, including hospitals and clinics.

Stringent Regulations: Regulatory agencies, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), have strict guidelines for medical devices' quality and safety.

Infection Control: Copper has natural antimicrobial properties, which can help reduce the risk of infections in healthcare settings. This property makes copper tubing an attractive choice for medical gas distribution systems, particularly in areas where infection control is critical, such as intensive care units and surgical suites.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in the design and manufacturing of medical copper tubing systems have led to improved performance, durability, and ease of installation.

Emerging Markets: As emerging markets continue to develop their healthcare infrastructure and standards, there is a growing opportunity for medical copper tubing system manufacturers to expand their reach and tap into new markets.

Pandemic Preparedness: The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of robust healthcare systems and infrastructure.

