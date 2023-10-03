The Bicycle Frames Market Is Expected To Reach $51 Billion By 2027 At A CAGR Of More Than 13% As Per The Business Research Company's Bicycle Frames Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s Bicycle Frames Global Market Report 2023, the bicycle frames market anticipates remarkable growth with a CAGR of 13.4% in 2023, reaching $31.04 billion from $27.38 billion in 2022. The bicycle frames market is expected to surge to $51.96 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.7%.



Riding the Wave of Global Demand

In recent years, there has been a notable surge in bicycle usage, driven by a multitude of factors. Bicycles, defined as two-wheeled vehicles with handlebars, a saddle seat, and pedals, have become an increasingly preferred mode of transportation. This trend is predominantly due to substantial improvements in social infrastructure in developing nations, which have encouraged people to embrace cycling as a sustainable and efficient means of travel.

One noteworthy example of this global shift can be seen in Canada, where bicycle usage surged by an astonishing 75% in 2021 compared to the preceding year, as reported by CBC News. This surge in bicycle usage directly correlates with an escalating demand for bicycle frames, marking a significant growth opportunity for the industry.

Innovations Drive Market Growth

Major players in the bicycle frames market, such as ADK Technology Limited, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., are actively engaged in product innovations to fortify their market presence. A prime instance of this trend is Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.'s introduction of the XTC Advanced SL 29 in February 2021. This groundbreaking bicycle framework is celebrated for its lightweight design, efficiency, and competitive edge in climbing, accelerating, and sprinting.

Geographic Dynamics

The Asia-Pacific region led the bicycle frames market in 2022, underscoring the global shift towards sustainable transportation solutions. Furthermore, North America is poised to become the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, reflecting a burgeoning demand for bicycle frames market and associated products.

Market Segmentation

The global bicycle frames market is segmented into three key categories:

By Type: Mountain, Hybrid, Road, Other Types By Material: Aluminum, Steel, Carbon Fiber, Titanium, Other Materials By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline





The bicycle frames industry is riding the crest of a wave, driven by increasing bicycle usage and a commitment to product innovation. As the global bicycle frames market continues to expand, major players in the industry are well-positioned to capitalize on this growth, further solidifying their role in the ever-evolving bicycle frames landscape.

Bicycle Frames Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the bicycle frames market size, bicycle frames market segments, bicycle frames market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

