Solidus Markets: Striking the Right Balance Between Algorithms and Human Expertise

LONDON, UK, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Solidus Markets announced the launch of a powerful multi-market solution that combines advanced algorithms with valuable human guidance. In recent years, the financial trading landscape has witnessed a proliferation of platforms catering to various asset classes, from Forex to CFDs and, most recently, cryptocurrencies. Among these, Solidus Markets emerges as a standout multi-market trading platform, offering a comprehensive range of services across Cryptocurrencies, Forex, and CFDs. What sets Solidus Markets apart is its commitment to merging cutting-edge technology with the invaluable human touch.

Established by Solidus Capital Asset Management and powered by Devexperts, Solidus Markets represents the amalgamation of two well-established entities in the financial markets. Their primary goal is to meet the trading and investment needs of both novice and experienced investors by incorporating professional guidance.

Solidus Markets' trading approach is characterized by advanced algorithmic analysis, providing users with market insights that defy conventional statistics. The platform boasts automated features such as pending orders, stop loss, and take profit, all underpinned by tier 1 multi-layered liquidity. This real-time data and market analysis extend to cryptocurrency trading and other asset classes, ensuring traders are always informed and well-prepared for risk management.

Emphasizing a safe, secure, and legit trading experience, Solidus Markets presents SOLIDIFYRE™, a proprietary algorithmic analysis tool. Designed to provide the utmost security and accuracy, SOLIDIFYRE™ rigorously analyzes over 140 technical indicators, conducts safe backtesting, and aids in sound decision-making.

Ease of deposits and withdrawals is another hallmark of the Solidus Markets platform, boasting a user-friendly interface that ensures hassle-free financial transactions. Tailored to serve both individual traders and brokers, the platform offers secure proprietary charting, technical analysis tools, and multi-chart views that sync effortlessly with users' watchlists.

The Solidus Markets experience doesn't stop at software alone. Our team of human experts is readily available to assist with any issues or queries users may have, ensuring personalized support at every step. In addition, the platform offers customizability in the form of advanced technical news and analysis, personalized trading journals, and tracking features through a dedicated trading dashboard. With a focus on providing traders with reliable, common-sense strategies across stocks, Forex, and cryptocurrencies, Solidus Markets aims for an unparalleled combination of safety, utility, and personalization.

Key Highlights:

Transparency and Guidance: Solidus Markets prioritizes full transparency through human guidance and honest communication. The platform seeks to establish long-term relationships with its clients.

Becoming an Expert Trader: Solidus Markets adds value by combining advanced technology with experienced trader support. New traders undergo a custom financial assessment, gaining access to various tools and personalized guidance.

24/7 Support: The platform offers round-the-clock support, particularly during volatile market periods, ensuring users have the necessary guidance, regardless of their trading experience.

Investment Confidence: Solidus Markets' professionals assist users in understanding the nuances of various markets, helping them identify best practices and avoid pitfalls.

Solidus Markets also prides itself on its customer service, offering a dedicated team reachable through multiple channels. This team is ready to assist with technical compliance, accounting inquiries, and trading-related questions.

In conclusion, Solidus Markets is not just a trading platform; it's a partner in users' financial journey. It aims to foster a supportive environment where users can access comprehensive market information while building self-confidence. By focusing on its users' financial well-being, Solidus Markets is committed to helping investors succeed across various markets.

