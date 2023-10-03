Disclosure of transactions in own shares From September 28th to September 29th, 2023

| Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, FRANCE

                

        Nanterre, October 03rd, 2023                     

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From September 28th to September 29th, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From September 28th to September 29th, 2023:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI28-Sep-23FR000012548624 712104,2585XPAR
VINCI28-Sep-23FR00001254869 805104,2695CEUX
VINCI28-Sep-23FR00001254862 505104,2736TQEX
VINCI28-Sep-23FR00001254862 439104,2813AQEU
VINCI29-Sep-23FR000012548650 000105,1823XPAR
VINCI29-Sep-23FR000012548615 287105,1758CEUX
VINCI29-Sep-23FR00001254864 981105,1765TQEX
VINCI29-Sep-23FR00001254865 000105,1853AQEU
      
  TOTAL114 729104,8653 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions NTX- du 28 Sept 23- 29 Sept vGB