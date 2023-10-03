Aéroports de Paris SA - Voting rights as of 30 September 2023

October 3th, 2023

Aéroports de Paris SA

Information regarding the voting rights and shares

as of 30 September 2023

Statement according to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the “Autorité des Marchés Financiers”

ISIN: FR0010340141

Ticker: ADP

Listing place: Euronext Paris

Market: Euronext Paris - Compartment A – SRD

Date Total number of shares Total number of gross voting rights Total number of net voting rights1 30/09/2023 98,960,602 163,917,109 163,601,139

1 Gross voting rights less shares without voting rights.

Attachment