Verizon celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Tu Cultura Sweepstakes

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, which is commemorated every year from September 15 to October 15, Verizon is inviting the public to share their own stories about how they have impacted their communities for the better. Photos and videos can be shared on social media using the hashtags #SorteoTuCultura and #YourCultureSweepstakes through October 16. Four stories will be selected and featured on @Verizon Instagram and TikTok , and selected individuals will win a $1,000 cash grant to help them continue to make an impact on their local communities¹. Click here to access the sweepstakes rules and regulations and details on how to participate.



Verizon is committed to spotlighting and supporting the Latino community today and every day. From efforts to help close the digital divide for students, to helping small businesses serving the Latino community achieve success in the digital economy, the company is committed to creating positive change in the communities it serves.

Verizon Small Digital Ready Program: Committed to supporting small business owners

Earlier this year, Verizon awarded 25 Hispanic small business owners with $10,000 grants in connection with the launch of new Spanish-language resources and Verizon’s ongoing efforts to help digitize and accelerate growth of small businesses across the country. Through Verizon Small Business Digital Ready, a free online learning portal created with and for small businesses, Verizon is focused on helping small businesses achieve success in today’s digital economy, and in partnership with Next Street and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), these grants helped businesses to invest in upgrading their technology, advancing their marketing, or supporting operational costs such as employee wages, rent, and more. Over 28,000 Hispanic small business owners have benefited from the Verizon Small Business Digital Ready program, through courses -- available in both English and Spanish – mentorship, peer networking, 1:1 expert coaching, and incentives such as grant funding.

Empowering Latinos through education: Verizon Innovative Learning

For more than a decade, Verizon has increased digital equity and inclusion for teachers and students nationwide through its award-winning education initiative, Verizon Innovative Learning. This school year, Verizon is expanding the Verizon Innovative Learning Schools program by welcoming 31 new Title I schools from 10 new school districts across nine states, bringing the program’s total reach to 592 schools nationwide. Students and teachers of this new cohort will be equipped with devices - including tablets and laptops - as well as up to four years of data, empowering 24/7 learning in and out of the classroom. As of today, 48% of students in the Verizon Innovative Learning School program identify as Hispanic or Latino and many of the Verizon Innovative Learning HQ courses - a free education portal that makes innovative learning tools available to all - are offered in both Spanish and English.

Verizon strives to keep the Latino community connected year-round, with the best value, offers and experiences on the network America relies on. With offerings like Global Choice and myPlan , customers can get the best value while staying connected with their loved ones in Latin America. Plus, all Unlimited plans include unlimited calling to Mexico, and allow you to take your domestic talk, text and data allowances with you to Mexico at no additional charge.

1 No purchase necessary. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 AM ET on 10/1/23 and ends at 11:59 PM ET on 10/15/23. Open to legal U.S. residents 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry. Sponsored by Verizon. For Official Rules, visit: rules.dja.com/verizontuculturasweepstakes.

