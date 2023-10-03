Novotech Appoints Dr. Judith Ng-Cashin as Chief Medical Officer to Drive Global Medical Services

BOSTON, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novotech, the leading Asia Pacific centred biotech CRO with global execution capabilities, announced today the appointment of Dr. Judith Ng-Cashin as Chief Medical Officer (CMO).



Learn more about Dr. Judith Ng-Cashin here

Dr. Ng-Cashin, who brings 20 years of international pharmaceutical, biotech, and CRO experience including CMO roles, will be based in the US and lead Novotech’s global Medical Services team.

According to Novotech CEO, Dr. John Moller, the appointment of such a high calibre medical executive as Dr. Ng-Cashin is a significant advancement for Novotech and its biotech clients.

“Dr. Ng-Cashin will be driving our multi-regional later-phase strategy as well as ensuring high quality delivery of medical services to our clients and patients. The role will also support our established global operations and dedicated local teams designed to progress early to late phase biotech clinical development,” said Dr. Moller

Dr. Moller also stated “Dr. Ng-Cashin has held CMO roles at several biotech firms, as well as senior executive roles at GSK, Syneos and IQVIA. She is a development and commercialisation advisor for Duke University New Ventures and has led teams across full product lifecycles, including preclinical, clinical, regulatory, medical affairs, safety, and quality, as well as across therapy area and company-wide portfolio development and management.”

Dr. Ng-Cashin areas of medical expertise include infectious diseases, hematology, oncology, rare diseases, and dermatology. Most recently, she served as CEO and President of JNC Consulting, advising biopharma and academics on clinical/regulatory strategy.

Dr. Ng-Cashin’s senior leadership roles have included Eagle Pharmaceuticals as Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D, AOBiome Therapeutics as CMO, and Syneos Health as Chief Scientific Officer. At GSK, she served as VP Medical Excellence and Quality and VP and Global Head of the Infectious Diseases Medicines Development Center. She also oversaw the transition of Stiefel into GSK's pharmaceutical R&D as VP for Dermatology.

Dr. Ng-Cashin recently completed her second term on the Board of Directors at DIA and currently sits on the Scientific Advisory Board for Revibe Technologies.

Novotech has more than 3,000 employees operating across 25 geographies with 34 office locations, including the US, Greater China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.

The CRO offers biotechs a unique and unparalleled suite of early to late-phase services across the US and Europe, with a foundation in Asia Pacific where the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality expedited clinical trials.

Recognized for its industry-leading contributions, Novotech has received numerous prestigious awards, including the CRO Leadership Award 2023 and the Best Cell & Gene Therapy CRO 2022 and 2023 awards. Additionally, the company was honored with the Asia-Pacific Contract Research Organization Company of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023. Its commitment to collaboration is evident in the 50 Leading Site Partnership agreements it has signed over the past three years.

About Novotech Novotech-CRO.com

Founded in 1997, Novotech is internationally recognized as the leading Asia Pacific centred Contract Research Organization (CRO) with global execution capabilities. The Company has established itself as a clinical CRO with labs, phase I facilities, drug development consulting services and regulatory expertise. It has experience in over 5,000 clinical projects, including Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials and bioequivalence studies. Novotech employs over 3,000 staff globally across 34 office locations. Novotech is positioned to serve as a partner and ally to small and medium-sized biotech, biopharma and pharma sponsors seeking to conduct clinical trials in Asia Pacific, the US and Europe.

For more information visit Novotech CRO