IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 39 - 2023

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 25/09/2023 FR0010259150 84 123.40 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 25/09/2023 FR0010259150 32 123.40 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 25/09/2023 FR0010259150 38 122.40 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 25/09/2023 FR0010259150 1,446 123.01 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 26/09/2023 FR0010259150 9 123.30 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 26/09/2023 FR0010259150 382 123.48 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 26/09/2023 FR0010259150 79 123.07 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 26/09/2023 FR0010259150 1,130 122.94 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 27/09/2023 FR0010259150 116 122.88 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 27/09/2023 FR0010259150 8 125.20 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 27/09/2023 FR0010259150 1,476 123.52 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 28/09/2023 FR0010259150 161 122.38 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 28/09/2023 FR0010259150 38 122.50 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 28/09/2023 FR0010259150 1,401 122.28 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 29/09/2023 FR0010259150 37 125.00 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 29/09/2023 FR0010259150 302 124.77 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 29/09/2023 FR0010259150 61 124.80 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 29/09/2023 FR0010259150 1,200 124.75 XPAR * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 8,000 123.33

