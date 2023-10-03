IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 39 - 2023

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|84
|123.40
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|32
|123.40
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|38
|122.40
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,446
|123.01
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|26/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|9
|123.30
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|26/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|382
|123.48
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|26/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|79
|123.07
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|26/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,130
|122.94
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|27/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|116
|122.88
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|27/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|8
|125.20
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|27/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,476
|123.52
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|28/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|161
|122.38
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|28/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|38
|122.50
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|28/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,401
|122.28
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|29/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|37
|125.00
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|29/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|302
|124.77
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|29/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|61
|124.80
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|29/09/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,200
|124.75
|XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|8,000
|123.33
Attachment