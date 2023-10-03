Vezbi Super App Announces, 'Andale Pay' International Remittance Service Launching in Over 300k Locations Throughout Latin America

LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - WPF Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: WPFH), announces that through its wholly owned subsidiary, Vezbi, Inc., has formed a joint venture partnership enabling Vezbi Super App & Vezbi Pay customers the ability to send payments between the United States and Latin America. Andale Pay will debut in Mexico with 40k locations, including OXXO convenience stores and Soriana markets, expanding to over 300k locations throughout Latin America.



Earlier this year the Vezbi Super App completed a $10M acquisition of a digital wallet from Ingenia AI to develop Vezbi Pay. Coupled with Open Banking technology, Vezbi Pay allows the Vezbi Super App to create a payment ecosystem for its users to integrate all of their banking and financial institutions along with peer-to-peer direct payments with other Vezbi users.

“With Andale Pay, Vezbi Super App users will be able to load and send funds from the United States to hundreds of thousands of pick-up locations throughout Latin America. This is the first step of many to help us create a comprehensive payment solution that fits the wants and needs of Latinos, both in the US and abroad,” states Jonathan Mileshik, Vezbi Pay’s Chief Executive Officer.

About Vezbi

Vezbi is a community-driven Super App designed to organize and consolidate all facets of life in one centralized application. What makes Vezbi so unique is its commitment to no bossy algorithms telling you what to look at, no anonymity, and no data selling. As accountability is the emphasis of the App, Vezbi believes that it is the first true Super App in the United States and will become a platform which will minimize fake reviews, fake news and online bullying.

