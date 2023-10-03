Motion Control Software in Robotics Market is estimated to be US$ 68.2 billion by 2032; Growing demand for Robotics Technology from various End-User Industries to Foster Market Growth – By PMI

Covina, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motion Control Software in Robotics Market accounted for US$ 10.81 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 68.2 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 21.0%. Motion Control system consists of a motor drive, controller, feedback sensors, and motors and allows the operation & movement of different components in robots.

Growing demand for advanced features and motion control algorithms in robotics technology has driven the need for market growth. Various motion control applications in manufacturing industries, including oil and gas, research academia, healthcare, and others, have further boosted the demand for market growth. The presence of significant players and the launch of new products is anticipated to increase the demand for Motion Control Software in the Robotics market growth over the forecast period.

Recent Key Highlights of Motion Control Software in Robotics Market:

In May 2020, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., launched new support software ‘RCX-Studio 2020’ for RCX3 Series of robot controller. The new launched software is featured with 3D simulator function, custom window creation function, program template function and other existing functions.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Motion Control Software in Robotics Market:

ABB Ltd.

Omron Corporation

Fanuc

KUKA AG

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Teradyne

Yamaha

Nachi Robotics System

Denso Wave

Powertech Technology Inc.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2022 – 2032 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2022 to 2032 Market Segmentation By Robot Type - Cartesian, Articulated, Polar, Cylindrical, Delta, SCARA

By Robotic System Type - Mobile Robotic System, Manipulation Robotic System, Data Acquisition & Control Robotic System

By Offering - Customized, Standard

By Software - Drilling, Pick & Place, Painting, and Others

By Motion Type - Rotary, Linear, Omni-Directional, Oscillatory

By Application - Medical Robot, Industrial Robot, Consumer Robot

By End-Users - Oil & Gas, Manufacturing Industries, Research Academia, Healthcare, and Others Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Analyst View:

Rapid growth in industrialization and adoption of robotics technology has positively impacted market growth. Growing strategic acquisitions and collaborations of companies to strengthen its position and expand their product portfolio in the market are anticipated to increase the demand for Motion Control Software in Robotics market growth.

The Emerging Trends and Innovations in Motion Control Software for Robotics?

In the rapidly evolving field of motion control software for robotics, several trends are shaping the industry. Advanced integration of artificial intelligence, including machine learning and computer vision, enhances robots' adaptability and precision. Human-robot collaboration is becoming more seamless and safe, enabling robots to work alongside humans effectively. Edge computing and real-time processing are reducing latency, crucial for applications like autonomous vehicles. Digital twin technology allows for simulation and optimization of robot behaviors, minimizing errors. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is benefiting from intelligent motion control algorithms, improving automation accuracy. Predictive maintenance, gesture, and voice control, along with advancements in swarm robotics, are also key trends, revolutionizing how robots operate and interact with the world.

What factors are likely to shape the future of the market, and what opportunities and challenges will arise?

In the future, the motion control software in robotics market will be shaped by advancements in AI, IoT integration, and human-robot collaboration. These technologies offer opportunities for more intelligent, efficient, and customizable robotic systems. However, challenges include ensuring ethical AI use, adhering to safety standards, and addressing public concerns about job displacement. Additionally, balancing customization with cost-effective production, promoting environmental sustainability, and navigating evolving regulations are critical. Successfully managing these factors will be key to harnessing the full potential of motion control software in the robotics industry.

