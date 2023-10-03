DEADLINE ALERT for KEY, LYV, APLD, and INFI: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY)

Class Period: February 27, 2020 – June 9, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 3, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Key downplayed concerns with its liquidity while overstating the effectiveness of its long-term liquidity strategy; (2) Key overstated its projected NII for the second quarter and full year of 2023, as well as related positive NII drivers, while downplaying negative NII drivers; (3) as a result, Key was likely to negatively revise its previously issued NII guidance; (4) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Key’s business, financial results, and reputation; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV)

Class Period: February 23, 2022 – July 28, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 3, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Live Nation engaged in anticompetitive conduct, including charging high fees and extended contracts with talent, and retaliated against venues; (2) that, as a result, Live Nation was reasonably likely to incur regulatory scrutiny and face fines, penalties, and reputational harm; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD)

Class Period: April 13, 2022 – July 26, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 11, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Applied Digital had overstated the profitability of its datacenter hosting business and its ability to successfully transition into a low-cost AI Cloud services provider; (2) Applied Digital’s Board of Directors was not independent within the meaning of NASDAQ listing rules; (3) accordingly, Applied Digital had overstated the efficacy of its business model and failed to maintain proper corporate governance standards; (4) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject the Company to significant financial and/or reputational harm; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI; OTC: INFI)

Class Period: January 5, 2022 – July 24, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 16, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Infinity overstated its prospects for a breast cancer treatment; (2) Infinity was overly optimistic about its breast cancer studies; (3) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Infinity’s business, financial results, and reputation; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

